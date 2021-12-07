Dennis Curtis named Employees Benefits Producer at PDCM Insurance

Dennis Curtis has been named Employee Benefits Producer at PDCM Insurance.
He spent 13 years running his own agency focused on employee benefits and seven years with John Deere Health. Dennis specializes in mid-to-large group employers, creative funding arrangements and cost containment strategies.
Dennis currently lives in Denver with his wife Kristin who is a teacher for the Denver School District. They have two children: William, a freshman at Grand View University, and Anna, a junior at Denver High School. In his free time, Dennis enjoys watching and coaching his kids’ sports teams, fishing, hunting, and golfing.