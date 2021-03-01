Deere weathers COVID storm, invests, hires in Waterloo

Improvements

The company also continued its two-decade-old reinvestment in Waterloo operations in 2020, making $100 million in improvements across all local facilities ranging from roof and heating, ventilating and air conditioning work to materials recycling improvements related to the Waterloo Foundry.

“Now we can basically take material from our sister factories, like sheet steel, and bring it on and recycle that, recycle our own castings,” she said, “a pretty significant sustainability improvement.”

The company also installed new transmission and cab lines, respectively, at the drivetrain operations facility on Westfield and assembly operations on East Donald Street. An update for the 9R tractors is coming as well.

“We really continued to execute our capital plan as we envisioned heading into our fiscal year, even accelerated some things,” Guinn said. “Actually, with some of the slowdown in the economy we were able to work with our local contractors and get some really good deals, and spent more capital than we even really planned on.”

500 hires