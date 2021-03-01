Deere weathers COVID storm, invests, hires in Waterloo

WATERLOO — There’s an old saying: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”
Employees of John Deere’s Waterloo operations got going in 2020. And they’re not letting up on the gas in 2021.
Workers at the company’s largest North American manufacturing complex faced a major challenge in 2020: roll out a new product line in the middle of a pandemic — the company’s new 8R series large row-crop tractors.
They pulled it off by pulling together.
“There was kind of this higher purpose about what the work was we were trying to go do,” said Becky Guinn, Deere Waterloo factory manager.
“Literally, we launched the new 8R right at the beginning of the pandemic,” Guinn said. “We focused as a leadership team on how do we keep our employees safe? Communicate what we’re doing with our COVID protocols? And they just went to work. They just did what they needed to do to set up a line and launch the product.
“That was probably the best new product launch that we’ve actually had in our history,” Guinn said.
“Nothing like going through a pandemic to bring us closer.”
There was much uncertainty as the pandemic rolled across the country. No one knew what impact it would have on Deere’s business.
“The reality is the industry continued to hold pretty well. And our role became about, how do we support that, as essential employees? And so our focus shifted really to, how do we keep our employees safe?” Guinn said. “Then, how do we continue to build products the customers want and keep our doors open?”
Product demand remained strong. The company monitored orders carefully for cancellations. They didn’t materialize. Commodity prices are recovering, and the rest of the economy to some extent. “And that’s pulling ag along. We’re definitely seeing more upside. We’re seeing product acceptance continue to grow and demand continuing to increase,” Guinn said.
Help for Tyson
The spirit of “higher purpose” extended beyond the walls of Deere plants. The company’s Waterloo operations, with its massive tractor cab assembly operation on East Donald Street, shared personal protective equipment with its neighbors at Tyson Fresh Meats just to the south across Newell Street when workers there were hit with an outbreak of coronavirus.
“We had really put a lot of the protocols in place to keep our employees safe,” Guinn said. The company implemented temperature scanning and other measures and felt like it was in a good place.
“And then all of that blew up with Tyson,” she said.
Deere strengthened protocols and how it quarantined workers. And then the company reached out to Tyson.
“One of the things that was cool, as factory manager here in Waterloo, was we were meeting, literally, daily, with all the factory managers in North America and globally. We were really learning from each other, as people were putting different things in place, and trying to figure out what works. So we were able to innovate and implement that quicker. And so, with Tyson, it was how do we reach out and support them with everything we’d figured out?” Guinn said.
“We had a lot of employees where their spouses worked there,” Guinn noted. “It was in our best interests to support that and help this community.”
COVID precautions
Deere continued to implement workplace safeguards with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Masks are 100% required on the factory floor and in the offices. There are temperature scanning stations at all locations. Care kits for employees include non-fogging safety glasses that won’t steam up from people breathing into masks.
Health support staff works over the phone to screen employees showing symptoms and make sure they stay home. That was especially crucial after the Thanksgiving holiday when a spike was seen in the community.
Deere’s Waterloo operations saw an absentee rate about 10% higher than normal due to the coronavirus.
“We’re ready to get a vaccine so we can get that 10% back into the workforce in productive manner,” Guinn said.
But Deere maintained production as workers covered for each other. While shop-floor production workers continued making tractors and tractor components as “essential” workers, anyone who could worked remotely. That included employees at the Product Engineering Center in Cedar Falls, the heart of the company’s research and development operation, except when they had to be physically present for product testing.
“We moved basically two-thirds of our salaried employees remote,” Guinn said.
Tours were suspended, and the John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum was closed.
“One thing I think COVID is doing in our industry is it has shifted technology to allow people to work” remotely, she said. “Now this is just kind of normal. And the tools are coming faster.”
Some of it will continue post COVID.
“We used to travel a lot; I think people question how much of that we will have to do.” Face-to-face interaction will be necessary to build a culture of collegiality and cooperation, “but I also think people are being more accepting about, ‘Can I be remote? Can I call into this meeting?’”
She also expects a “hybrid” of online and face-to-face interaction with dealers and customers.
Improvements
The company also continued its two-decade-old reinvestment in Waterloo operations in 2020, making $100 million in improvements across all local facilities ranging from roof and heating, ventilating and air conditioning work to materials recycling improvements related to the Waterloo Foundry.
“Now we can basically take material from our sister factories, like sheet steel, and bring it on and recycle that, recycle our own castings,” she said, “a pretty significant sustainability improvement.”
The company also installed new transmission and cab lines, respectively, at the drivetrain operations facility on Westfield and assembly operations on East Donald Street. An update for the 9R tractors is coming as well.
“We really continued to execute our capital plan as we envisioned heading into our fiscal year, even accelerated some things,” Guinn said. “Actually, with some of the slowdown in the economy we were able to work with our local contractors and get some really good deals, and spent more capital than we even really planned on.”
500 hires
Current Deere employment in Waterloo stands at about 5,000, fairly evenly divided between production and salaried workers. While the salaried work force was trimmed by about 100 employees, the production workforce was not reduced and no employees are currently laid off. In fact, after several years of an ag downturn, the company anticipates hiring an additional 500 workers in Waterloo due to an expected economic upturn and favorable commodity prices boosting farm incomes, plus the success of new Waterloo-made products and continued popularity of others. That hiring would occur between now and May.
“We’re positioned really well,” Guinn said. “As the economy starts to rev back up, as there’s optimism about coming through COVID, we’re seeing high demand for tractors.”
Labor-management cooperation between Deere and the United Auto Workers through the pandemic has been a positive development, even as the company and union look toward negotiating a new labor agreement later this year.
“They have their things they’re working toward, and we’ll let that process kind of work itself out,” Guinn said. “But within Waterloo, we just want to make sure we’re transparent in our communications and continuing to build a strong relationship. And we recognize that value. Common ground. We want to take care of our employees.”
Community efforts
Deere continues its workforce cultivation efforts through internships and apprenticeships, with many working remotely. The company is tapping the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College, and has worked with Cedar Valley TechWorks to set up a new “Manufacturing 101” initiative. It’s meant to interest high school students in a pre-apprenticeship program, as well as STEM education to interest younger students in engineering. The goal is to maintain a “pipeline of talent” while also promoting diversity.
“I think there’s a huge opportunity in the Waterloo community to make this a place where diverse talent grows and can be their best selves,” Guinn said. “They have roots here, and family, and really want to continue to grow. We’ve seen that with a lot of our employees, They’re really committed to the Cedar Valley, and they’re some of the most committed and best workforce that we have in the company.”
Deere continues to recruit workers from outside the community as well for skilled positions.
Toward that end, Guinn said, “The Cedar Valley is a great place for raising your family. I think it’s easy to attract people around that, but the continued development of both downtowns and amenities in Waterloo and Cedar Falls only enhances that.”
Deere workers continue to contribute to those efforts with 18,000 volunteer hours and $1 million annually donated to local United Way programs.
“We’re very much committed in how we support the community: the economic development, how to make it a great for people to come and live,” Guinn said. “We want to continue to do workforce development: How do we unlock the talent that’s here, create jobs for them and recruit and attract other businesses to this area? I think that pretty important. And, to just build on the foundation that’s here as we continue to go forward.”