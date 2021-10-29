DaQuan Campbell: We Arose Co-op founder inspires people to nourish themselves

WATERLOO -- DaQuan Campbell set out to build a business from the ground up – literally.

He is the founder and CEO of We Arose Co-op, a network of local farmers who supply local, affordable, healthy food options to local residents.

Campbell, 28, began growing produce on a quarter-acre plot on Peek Street in Waterloo.

“The co-op is a new business model I started in 2021,” he said. “Our vision is to inspire the younger generation to nourish themselves, their families and their communities.

“I’ve always been interested in being a social entrepreneur where the business also had a positive impact on the community,” Campbell said. “I want to help people develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Campbell has become a leader in the urban agriculture movement.

“We don’t really value the land in urban areas,” he said. “This is something you can do in vacant lots or in your own backyard gardens. There can be some barriers. You have to do your due diligence and build the soil up.

“My family grew produce and always maintained a garden. It was instilled in me at an early age.”

Campbell graduated from Waterloo East High School and earned a degree in business management and organizational leadership from the University of Northern Iowa.

In college, he was also involved with the UNI Local Food Program, which, “works to develop a local and regional food system that positively impacts local farmers, consumers and businesses through education, collaboration and economic development.”

“It was great experience for me,” he said.

Campbell is also the manager of the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, which is held every Saturday, May through October, at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

A variety of produce, much of it organic, can be ordered in various sized boxes on the We Arose website, wearosecoop.com.

The organization’s Greens to Go program makes produce available June through October at a mobile stand from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at Jubilee United Methodist Church, 1621 E. Fourth St.; through weekly delivery each Wednesday; and a booth at the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market.

Current offerings include squash, okra, bell peppers, collard greens, arugula, eggplant, green tomatoes, and more.

“A lot of our crops are from down south,” Campbell said. “We listen to the community members and offer what they want. We cater to the neighborhood. There is a rich African-American agricultural tradition.”

In collaboration with Waterloo Bicycle Works, Campbell also organizes We Ride, themed bicycle rides that highlight Waterloo and surrounding areas. Rides are held on the third Sunday of each month and start with a demonstration at the farm.

“We try to encourage beginners and casual riders,” Campbell said. “This is a community garden. Eating healthy food and sourcing food locally is only half the battle. We want people to become active.”

Anna Patch nominated Campbell for 20 Under 40 honors.

“DaQuan makes sure everyone in our community feels healthy and valued daily. He works odd hours tending to the farm to ensure everyone in the community has access to fresh produce. He spends time encouraging youth, involving them in We Arose. Volunteers, family, staff and partners of We Arose are always sure to feel welcomed and have everything they need to succeed.

"Focusing fresh produce distribution on the Fourth Ward of Waterloo, DaQuan redresses systemic injustices and offers healing, health and community. He delivers produce to elderly neighbors and anyone in need. He hosts monthly “We Ride” bike rides promoting community wellness, often touring historical spots within the Fourth Ward," Patch said.

“DaQuan is a strategic and visionary business leader with a dynamic plan for improving community health. The many moving parts to his organization he manages adeptly, including staff, volunteers, online ordering, produce stands, delivery, events, infrastructure and partnerships.”

In his free time, Campbell enjoys spending time with friends and family, watching sports and drinking wine, he said.

“And I enjoy networking about the rich history we have here in Waterloo. But I’m so busy with growing food. I really love being on the farm. This is a market garden that we use to encourage community involvement.

“My grandmother was very inspirational to me. My entire family inspires me to keep going.

“The biggest thing is to have belief in yourself,” he said. “Be focused on what you want to do. Go after your dreams. Stop being comfortable with being comfortable. There will be growing pains, but it gets greater later.

“Everything you want is on the other side of hard.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0