Danielle Vance joins Waterloo office of Ameriprise Financial

WATERLOO -- Danielle Vance has joined the Waterloo office of Ameriprise Financial Services as the new marketing specialist. She is joining Discerning Wealth, a private practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. The office is located at 3404 Midway Dr.

Vance will assist in the execution of marketing strategies and messaging to communicate Discerning Wealth's unique financial planning process to prospects and clients. This role serves as a first point of contact with prospects to guide them through the financial planning process and initiate connection to the integrated team.