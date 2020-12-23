Creating connections: 3 tips to improve customer service

In customer service, as in many other areas of life, as technology becomes more sophisticated, relationships get more complex. While technology makes it easier for customers to interact with businesses, an action as simple as finding an auto repair shop can quickly overwhelm consumers with multiple channels, opinions, advertisers and behind-the-scenes engagement systems.

What was once a straightforward sales and marketing funnel has become a cycle, with customers consistently in the evaluation stage and customer service reps having to convince current customers over and over of the value they’re providing. Customers expect excellent, fast and personalized service when interacting with businesses, and that puts a lot of pressure on your customer experience team.

“In a world that has become increasingly technology-focused—even more so as a result of the massive move to working from home during the pandemic—the personal, human touch is so valuable for companies seeking to make important connections with their customers and partners,” said Kate Winkler, CEO of Ruby, a premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for small businesses. “Every phone call or website visit is crucial to the survival of a business, so the demands on customer support teams have increased exponentially.”