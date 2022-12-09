Cordt Holub: Carrying on family legacy of farming, hard work and community service

BUCKINGHAM — Cordt Holub appreciates roots.

The 29-year-old traces his paternal line to the European region now known as the Czech Republic. His great-grandfather emigrated to the United States and eventually established the family business: farming.

“It’s impressive, the amount of work those families put in – all they went through,” said Cordt. “You’re talking about the Great Depression, the 1980’s farm crisis, floods, droughts, other weather events – what people have gone through to keep some of the businesses, farms and organizations together over the years.”

Today, he’s proud to continue the legacy of Holub Land Farm, working alongside his wife, Krista, father, Craig, and brother, Cade. Cordt sells Nutech Seeds, raises cattle and farms corn and soybeans. He studied agricultural business at Hawkeye Community College.

“I try to stay very level-headed,” said Cordt. “My true passion is staying here on the farm and doing what’s right for the viability of the community. Hopefully down the road, in the next 20, 50, 60, 100 years, there’s something here for the next generation to build on.

“It’s tremendous, and I’m just a small blip in that generational thing.”

He strives to make a mark. He is particularly proud that Holub Land Farm is a leading proponent of utilizing cover crops, a conservation practice growing in popularity.

Following the derecho in 2020, Cordt coordinated water stations and a $5,000 grant to purchase rescue tools for the local fire department.

Cordt and Krista live in his grandparents’ former home. There, he hosted Gov. Kim Reynolds, where she signed a young farmer assistance bill he helped create.

“Cordt has exemplified the description of a strong community leader since I’ve known him,” said Krista. His commitment to community started early, she added, with Cordt serving as president of the La Porte City/Dysart FFA chapter while he was in high school.

“Cordt’s willingness to lend a hand to neighbors at any given time is also well received in the area,” said Krista. “He has a strong belief of doing what’s right for the community and the family farm.”

Early service opportunities started as a way to have fun, said Cordt, allowing him to work on individual and joint projects. However, he hadn’t realized he’d need to speak publicly.

“The first time I found out I had to get up and recite the FFA creed – from memory – ugh. I thought maybe the whole thing wasn’t for me,” he recalled. “But I did it. It wasn’t so bad. Eventually, I got used to it. I began to do OK at it, and I began to like it.”

He also realized such activities allowed him to serve the community. Today, he’s a trustee in Geneseo United Methodist Church, Tama County Farm Bureau president, vice chair of Tama County Republican Central Committee and a member of the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation‘s Young Farmer Advisory Committee.

It’s about being a good neighbor, Cordt explained – an ideal instilled by his grandparents, Norman and Wilma Holub.

“My grandma was a preschool teacher in Dysart. Everyone loved her. She was so active and community-minded,” said Cordt. “She was a spotlight for me.”

To ensure his grandma could stay on the 2,000-acre family farmstead, Cordt lived with her until her death in 2020. When he received the IFBF Young Farmer Leadership Award that year, he donated the accompanying funds to Dysart’s Little Knights Learning Center in Wilma Holub’s honor.

“I try to do what I can to honor her legacy,” said Cordt. “ I’d like to see a productive community – a shining place for people to be. If I can do my one part, that would be honorable.”

It honors Norman Holub, too.

“My grandfather was a great advocate for farming and did so much for (our family) farm, building it to what it is now,” said Cordt. “He also emphasized doing whatever you can to make your community better.”

In May 2002, Norman Holub, 70, and farmhand Leroy Peterson, 61, died in a farm accident in a field between Hudson and Waterloo. Cordt was in second-grade.

“Some days just really stick out for you. I can remember everything, even what the clouds looked like,” he recalled. “I try to keep my grandfather as my inspiration – to focus on my goals, keep going above and beyond and stay involved in community. I think that’s where I get a lot of my drive from.”

