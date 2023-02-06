The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa (CFNEIA) announced distribution of 32 grants totaling $448,300 to organizations serving Black Hawk County.

“Grant funding through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa would not be possible without the generosity of community-minded people and the 60 funds that provided this financial support,” said Ras Smith, CFNEIA’s director of community impact. “Nonprofits are the backbone of our community, and the Foundation is excited about the impacts that are being made and the possibilities that exist to do even more good in Black Hawk County and beyond.”

Grant recipient organization, what the grant will fund and grant amount is listed below by funding area.

Arts & Culture

• Bel Canto Cedar Valley, Bel Canto Cedar Valley: Celebrating 10 Years of Community Choral Collaboration, $6,500

• Metro Community Concert Association, Operations Support, $6,500

• Metropolitan Chorale, 2022-2023 Concert Season, $5,000

Community Betterment

• Afro American Community Broadcasting, Afro American Community Broadcasting Operational Support Request, $12,800

• City of Janesville, Furnishing Janesville's New Public Library, $10,000

• Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, Operations Funding - Black Hawk County, $35,000

• North End Update, Ms. Rocki n Chaveevah's North End Update LIVE!, $10,000

• PaTi's Libelulas, Operations Support, $20,000

• Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Service-Learning: Engaging Youth in Service to the Cedar Valley, $8,000

• Waterloo Electrical JATC, Pre-Apprenticeship Program, $5,000

Education & Youth Development

• Boy Scouts of America – Winnebago Council, Field Staff Retention, $5,000

• Cedar Valley Angels, Love Box and Dare to Dream Program Growth, $10,000

• Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Hawkeye Community College Family Literacy Program, $15,000

• Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, Creating a World of Possibilities, $5,000

• Marching Against The Darkness, Excellence Expo Program, $10,000

• Waterloo Public Library, Update to Children's and Teen Areas, $15,000

Health

• Iowa Black Doula Collective, Operations Support, $5,000

• SuccessLink, Together For Youth (TFY) Adolescent Sexual Health Programming, $10,000

• UnityPoint Health – Allen Memorial Hospital, Allen Child Protection Center, $15,000

Human Service

• Black Hawk Foster and Adoptive Parent Association, Black Hawk County Foster and Adoptive Parent Support Group, $5,000

• Cedar Valley Hospice, Cedar AIDS Support System, $5,000

• Exceptional Persons, Inc., EPI's Employment Services, $15,000

• Family & Children's Council of Black Hawk County, Parent Education: Strengthening Families & Preventing Child Abuse, $15,000

• Friends of the Family, Black Hawk County Housing Project, $20,000

• House of Hope, Case Management Program, $30,000

• Little Iron Mom, Operating, $7,500

• Lutheran Services in Iowa, Black Hawk County HOPES, $15,000

• North Star Community Services, Creating Connections: Inclusive Theatre Project, $9,000

• Northeast Iowa Food Bank, General Operations, $60,000

• Operation Threshold, OT Refugee Services, $20,000

• Waypoint Services, Waypoint Domestic Violence Safety Net Project, $8,000

• YWCA of Black Hawk County, Multicultural Services, $30,000

More information about CFNEIA can be found at www.cfneia.org.

CFCF Announces 2023 Priority Fund

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is excited to announce that our 2023 Priority Fund will once again be the Children and Families Fund to continue supporting childcare facilities in Cedar Falls. In 2021, we raised over $50,000 thanks to the generosity of our donors! In partnership with Childcare Resource and Referral of Northeast Iowa, we have since given out $17,300 in grants to local childcare providers to buy new cots and mats, expand playground space and equipment, repair a water main break and much more! We will be doing another grant round in 2023, but we’d like to continue supporting childcare even more!

Our community and state is in a child care crisis, that not only affects families and children but also our workforce and businesses. According to the Iowa Women’s Foundation, Iowa has lost 33% of it’s childcare business over the past 5 years. It is up to all of us to come together to solve this crisis, and one way we can do that is to provide financial support for equipment, furniture, facilities replacement, repairs or upgrades through the CFCF Children and Families Fund.

Learn and Play Preschool and Daycare was a 2021 and 2022 grant recipient of Children and Families Fund. Mary Sire, the Owner/Director said, “The biggest thing about receiving any grant is that it allows me to pay my teachers more. Right now, we’re struggling big time to retain our teachers and attract new staff. They deserve to be paid more. The work they do is tough and they work really hard to provide a great environment for the kids. It means a lot to us to have someone supporting us within our own community and I’m very grateful for the support!”

Cedar Valley Preschool and Childcare was a 2022 grant recipient. Linda Jacoby, past Director at CVPCC said, “It is important to maintain and support our childcare centers. During COVID we lost several of them and currently there are over 8,000 children in the community that there are not spaces for. It is critical to have this kind of support. We commend the CFCF for having the foresight to set up the funding to assist preschool and childcare centers because it is very critical to our functioning.” Jamie Clancy, current Director says “The CFCF has been helping us for many years. There’s a lot of things they have provided for us that we wouldn’t have been able to purchase otherwise. We’re very thankful for all the support we have gotten from them.”

If you’d like to help be a part of the solution to the childcare crisis in our community, donate today to the CFCF Children and Families Fund. Donations may be mailed to CFCF, PO Box 546, Cedar Falls, IA 50613, or made on line at https://www.cf-communityfoundation.org/ through the DONATE portal.

The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is a nationally accredited community foundation, managed by a Board of Directors made up of Cedar Falls residents. The Cedar Falls Community Foundation accepts and manages estate gifts and donations to fulfill donor wishes, assisting donors to achieve their charitable legacy.

The mission of the Cedar Falls Community Foundation is to inspire and connect individuals, families and organizations to enhance our community, support non-profits, elevate educational opportunities, and build legacies through philanthropy. The Cedar Falls Community Foundation strives to be a champion of local philanthropy and a trusted, empowering partner to donors who are passionate about enriching the community of Cedar Falls.

For more information about the Cedar Falls Community Foundation, please visit www.cf-communityfoundation.org or contact 319.243.9170 or director@cf-communityfoundation.org.