WATERLOO – The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa held its 2023 first cycle grant awards celebration at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on March 23, announcing the distribution of 27 grants totaling $423,000 to organizations serving Black Hawk County.

“Nonprofit organizations are doing work vital to making Black Hawk County communities great places where everyone can thrive. It is a privilege to be a part of helping them fulfill their missions,” said Kaye Englin, CFNEIA’s president and CEO. “These grants are not possible without the vision of generous people who have chosen to impact their community through CFNEIA, and for that we are forever grateful.”

Grant recipient organization, what the grant will fund and grant amount is listed below by funding area.

Arts and culture

Metro Community Concert Association, operational support subsidy, $7,500.

Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area, enhance the Visitor Center at the Silos and Smokestacks Headquarters, $5,000.

Sunrise Children’s Zoo, 2023 Sunrise Children's Zoo operating grant, $5,000.

Community betterment

Empowering Men Project (fiscal sponsor - Amani Community Services), Empowering Men Mentoring Project, $10,000.

PaTi's Libelulas, PaTi's Kitchen, $10,000.

Education & youth development

Back2Basics, Back2Basics - 2023 operations, $25,000.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, Teen Center window tint, $6,000.

Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Pathways to Education and Employment for Reentry (PEER), $20,000.

Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates, iJAG: Creating Inclusive Career Pathways for Underserved Youth in Black Hawk County, $10,000.

Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa, JA BizTown: Where Our Community Comes to Life, $20,000.

Marching Against The Darkness, Excellence Expo Program, $10,000.

Royal Legacy Christian Academy, child care and afterschool programing, $20,000.

The Job Foundation, The Job Foundation, $10,000.

Try Pie, Try Pie Teen life and leadership summer training, $10,000.

Health

Amani Community Services, Ace the ACE's, $14,000.

Iowa Black Doula Collective, Iowa Black Doula Collective -- Black Hawk County operations, $5,000.

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Black Hawk County, services for people with mental illness, their families and partners, $5,500.

Vision To Learn, Vision To Learn -- improving access to vision care for students in Waterloo, $15,000.

Human Service

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, immigration legal services, $25,000.

Four Oaks Children and Family Services, Four Oaks Aftercare Program: On Your Own But Not Alone, $5,000.

Hospitality House of the Cedar Valley, general operations support, $10,000.

Northeast Iowa Food Bank, general operating, $60,000.

ONE Cedar Valley, ONE Cedar Valley, $20,000.

One City United , One City United, $20,000.

Operation Threshold, OT refugee services, $25,000.

Salvation Army – Waterloo, operating support – nonreligious, $40,000.

St. Vincent de Paul, general operating for St. Vincent de Paul, $10,000.

Grants are awarded through CFNEIA’s competitive grant process. Decisions on grant awards are determined by CFNEIA’s grant distribution committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Committee members include: Nancy Beenblossom, Stacie Brass, Kaye Englin, Susan Entriken, Andrew Finnegan, Chawne Paige, Jeff Seamans, Eashaan Vajpeyi, Sherman Wise and ReShonda Young.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding. Requests can be made for operations, programming, materials, equipment and capital projects. Priority is given to funding requests that align with the Foundation’s community initiatives of advancing racial equity, expanding child care, enhancing the arts, strengthening workforce readiness, and building nonprofit capacity, or address its areas of focus including arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service.

The 2023 Black Hawk County second grant cycle opens May 15. The grant guidelines and application will be available when the cycle opens at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants. For questions or to discuss a project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal in Black Hawk County, contact Angie Widner, vice president of community impact, at (319) 243-1355 or awidner@cfneia.org.

More information about CFNEIA can be found at www.cfneia.org.