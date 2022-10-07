Community Bank & Trust has announced promotions and staff additions

Community Bank & Trust (CBT) is pleased to announce the following additions and promotions in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo market:

Jocelyn Hocken joined the CBT team in June 2022 as an Account Executive II/Partnership Banking Representative at the Waterloo downtown location. Hocken has three years of banking experience advancing her position from float teller, personal banker and account executive I providing excellent client service throughout her profession.

Larves (Tre’) Jones joined the CBT in June 2022 as an Account Executive I Representative at our Cedar Falls downtown location. Jones received his education at Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kan., earning an associate degree in science. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. He is graphic design-certificated. Jones is an accomplished Division 1 Football player at the University of South Dakota State.

Tina Hummel has been promoted to Business and Real Estate Banking Officer. Hummel joined the CBT team in May 2016 as a Retail Branch Manager and has continued to advance her position to account executive/real estate lender. As a business and real estate banking officer, Hummel will focus her efforts on small business lending, real estate lending along with attention to the bank’s Community Reinvestment efforts.

Hummel serves on the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, Waterloo Community Development Board of Directors, Junior Achievement Financial Literacy, 24/7 Blac Committee Member and leads the bank’s efforts for the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market.

Sheena Rosol-Koenigsfeld has been promoted to Commercial Banking Administrative Specialist and is located at the Waterloo downtown location. Rosol-Koenigsfeld is a graduate of the University of Iowa with a bachelor of arts in history degree. Rosol-Koenigsfeld joined the CBT team in March 2016 as a commercial banking assistant and has advanced her position in the commercial financial industry.