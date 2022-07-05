Chris Sweeney passes exam to become Professional Land Surveyor

Clapsaddle-Garber Associates, Inc. (CGA) is pleased to announce Chris Sweeney has passed the Iowa exam to become a Professional Land Surveyor (PLS).

Sweeney has been employed with CGA since 2017 and became a Land Surveyor Intern (LSI) in 2021. He recently took the test to continue his career as a surveyor, achieving the highest certification as a Professional Land Surveyor. An applicant for licensure in land surveying must have graduated from a post-secondary course of two years or more in mathematics, physical sciences, mapping, surveying, or engineering and up to six years of experience depending upon the degree earned.

He is a graduate of Osage High School and Hawkeye Community College.

As a PLS, Sweeney will plan, organize, and direct CGA survey crews to ensure each project is completed with the utmost accuracy. To read more about the requirements to become a licensed surveyor, visit https://plb.iowa.gov/land-surveying.

CGA has a robust survey team, consisting of seven Professional Licensed Surveyors throughout their Ackley, Ames, Cedar Falls, Marshalltown and Webster City locations.

“Sweeney is a valuable asset to our survey team. We are very proud of his accomplishments and commend his dedication to advancing his career as a licensed surveyor," said Lee Gallentine, P.E., P.L.S., VP of Operations.

