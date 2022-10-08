Chris Miree joins Lincoln Savings Bank as head of retail, executive vice president

Christopher Miree has been named head of retail, executive vice president for Lincoln Savings Bank. Miree comes to LSB having served the last four years as the consumer banking market manager, vice president for Bank of America in Nashville. He brings 26 years of retail banking experience to LSB.

While at Bank of America, Miree was named 2020 Mid-South Region Leader due to outstanding employee engagement results. Miree also helped Bank of America gain the No. 1 spot in overall market share in Nashville in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, he served as co-chair for the Black Professional Group. He also serves as a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee.

“We are excited to have Chris move from Nashville to Ankeny to lead our retail team and serve on our executive leadership team,” said CEO Erik Skovgard. “Chris has experience building high-performing teams focused on providing amazing customer service.”

Prior to joining Bank of America, Miree spent 16 years at Fifth Third Bank in Ohio serving in various management and vice president roles from 2002 to 2018. Miree holds two degrees from Ohio University – a masters of public administration (1996) and a bachelor of arts, public administration (1995).

As for what most excites Miree about this role at LSB, “it’s the people,” Miree said. “Supporting associates with aspirational goals, helping clients achieve financial dreams, deepening relationships, and growing a community savings bank.”

In his role, Miree added that his primary responsibilities are to set strategy for retail, drive client satisfaction, promote employee engagement, maintain operational risk standards, and foster revenue growth and acquisition.