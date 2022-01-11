Charles City Area Development Corp. earns international award

CHARLES CITY -- Charles City Area Development Corporation has been named the 69th Accredited Economic Development Organization in the world by the International Economic Development Council.

The award presentation is at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Charles City Public Library in the Zastrow River Room, 106 Milwaukee Mall, Charles City.

The AEDO recognizes the professional excellence of economic development organizations and says to the community that the organization is a leading authority on economic-related issues.

“Charles City Area Development Corporation displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” said IEDC President and CEO Jeff Finkle.

The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, programs, and staff of the candidate economic development organization.

Earning the AEDO accreditation tells the community and prospects that Charles City Area Development Corporation has attained a measure of excellence assuring that their trust is well-placed, and their business is in good hands.

Presenting the award will be Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi V. Durham. Following the presentation Director Durham and IEDA Business Development Manager Beth Balzer will lead a question-and-answer session.

