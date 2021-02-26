Changing landscape of farmland owners can benefit owners, community

According to a 2017 study by Iowa State University, 60% of Iowa farmland is owned by people over the age of 65, and 35% of Iowa farmland is owned by those older than 75 years of age. As we enter the 2021 planting season, farmland in Iowa continues to change hands and this transfer is only increasing.

This land and those who farm it have a tremendous connection to, and impact on, our communities. In Iowa, agriculture is of course a major economic engine, providing jobs and contributing to important community resources. It is also a part of who we are as a state and people.

This changing of hands is part of a greater transfer of wealth occurring. It has been estimated that over $824 billion is expected to pass from one generation to the next in Iowa over a 50-year period that started in 2010. Much of this wealth, including land or proceeds from the sale of land, may be heavily taxed. With this in mind, many landowners may be looking at how they can create benefits for their family and continue to make a difference in the hometowns they love – even after retirement or death.