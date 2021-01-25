Cedar Valley start-up LIFT recognized for speedy growth

Cedar Valley company LIFT recently placed No. 681 on the Inc 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

LIFTinnovate LLC (LIFT) is a technology consulting company formed in 2014, whose co-founder Dr. Jeff Kaplan is based in Waterloo.

“Our company was founded on the belief that our relationship with work is broken. We need to build a bridge between the boardroom and the breakroom by creating more human organizations and that’s what LIFT is all about. The best part about our growth is that most of our virtual workforce is located right here in Iowa,” said Kaplan, LIFT chief operating officer and founding partner.

The ranking comes from LIFT’s 690% growth during the past three years.

LIFT is a pioneer in what the technology industry calls social organic adoption and has helped develop customer success strategies for over 500 organizations and more than 3,500 individuals globally.