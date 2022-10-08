Cedar Valley Hospice welcomes two new team members

WATERLOO --Cedar Valley Hospice, a perennial Best of the Best and Employer of Choice award winner, has welcomed two new team members to their Waterloo office.

Haley Bell of Cedar Falls joined the advancement team as an event and donor specialist. Bell previously worked as an activity coordinator in Western Home’s assisted living division for eight years. She received her bachelor of arts in gerontology from the University of Northern Iowa.

Sarah Vidales of Waterloo works as a case manager for the Cedar AIDS Support System (CASS). Before joining Cedar Valley Hospice, Vidales worked for Exceptional Persons, Inc. for 13 years. She holds a bachelor of arts in human services, a minor in psychology and her LPN certification.