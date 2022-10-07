 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Valley Hospice welcomes three new hires

Cedar Valley Hospice logo

WATERLOO – Cedar Valley Hospice welcomed three new employees to serve across three of the organization's four locations. 

Hansen Haley.png

Haley Hansen, RN, BSN, of Independence, joined the organization as a nurse. She will work in Independence and the surrounding areas. Prior to joining Cedar Valley Hospice, she worked at Allen Hospital. 

Saak Bill.png

Bill Saak, of Grundy Center, works as a spiritual care counselor. He has seven years of experience in missionary work, including two years in Costa Rica, and worked with his brother on their family farm. As an ordained minister, he will primarily serve the Grundy Center area and assist in Waterloo and the Hospice Home.

Williamson Michele.jpg

Michele Williamson, CNA, of Rowley, serves the Independence area as a hospice aide. Williamson has seven years of experience in the field and is a certified medical aide. 

