Cedar Valley Corp. earns prestigious awards

Cedar Valley Corp., LLC is pleased to announce that four of their concrete projects have been recognized as winners of the American Concrete Pavement Association’s 2021 Excellence in Concrete Pavement Awards.
These national awards were presented at a ceremony in Huntington Beach, CA in early December.
Cedar Valley Corp. is celebrating 50 years in business this year and was the only contractor to win four ACPA awards this year. They were also the only contractor in Iowa to win these prestigious awards.
Gold Award: US Highway 20, Webster County, Iowa
Category: Rural Divided Highway
Contractors: Cedar Valley Corp.
Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation
Engineer: Iowa Department of Transportation, Mason City RCE Office