Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame inducts three new laureates, presents entrepreneur award

CEDAR FALLS — Three laureates and an entrepreneur were inducted into the Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame on Oct. 20.

The 28th annual black-tie gala event sponsored by Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa and presented by First Interstate Bank, formerly Great Western Bank, took place at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Individuals inducted into the Business Hall of Fame are outstanding business leaders who have made significant contributions to the free enterprise system. This year’s laureates are Stacey Bentley, president and CEO at Community Bank & Trust; Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities; and Mike Mallaro, CEO of The VGM Group. Andy Fuchtman, co-owner of Sidecar Coffee locations, received the entrepreneur award.

Stacey Bentley

It sounds like a Disney story: a young woman starts as a bookkeeper in a male-dominated banking industry, and eventually, she breaks through every barrier to become a bank president and CEO. For Stacey Bentley, it is a real story.

Stacey was born and raised in Waterloo. She learned about work ethic from her father, and how to persevere from her mother after she was in a life-changing car accident. Her early work started with jobs like many Iowa teens: babysitting, food service, and her least favorite, detasseling. During her time as a florist, Stacey was encouraged to get a job in banking because of her skillset, and the better environment and hours provided. So, in 1981, Stacey began her banking career in bookkeeping at Cedar Falls Trust & Savings.

She used her knowledge of the area and determination to navigate the changing bank landscape. Stacey worked her way up through the ranks, joining the trust department, becoming a branch manager, and becoming head of retail banking. Joe Vich, a friend and bank colleague, was starting a local community bank, and Stacey wanted in.

In 1997, Stacey, Joe, and their 16 colleagues opened the doors to what is today Community Bank and Trust. With no manuals or rules to follow, the team learned as they went. “Stacey is hard working, dedicated, a motivator, and an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Joe, “She faces challenges head on, sought solutions, and worked through the troubles.” Her deep understanding of backroom and retail banking was essential in the bank's development. In 2013, the bank sold to QCR Holdings, Inc., which gave the bank the flexibility to do everything a small bank does with the resources of a large bank.

Stacey has also gotten involved in her community by serving on the boards of the American Bankers Association, Iowa Bankers Association, Grow Cedar Valley, Unity Point Hospital and Hawkeye Community College. She has been board chair for Western Home Retirement Communities, Exceptional Persons, Inc. and Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa. Stacey also co-chaired the American Heart Association Heart Walk and Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health event.

Friend and colleague, Jan Smith said, “When Stacey is interested, she goes all in. When she is passionate about something, she gets others passionate about it too.”

Stacey is an active member of the Iowa Bankers Association and American Bankers Association. Stacey recognizes that financial empowerment is needed for our community to thrive and helps her team lead efforts to provide these skills to all members of our community. Most recently, Stacey was featured in USA Today for her work providing guidance to a Black-owned startup bank here in our community.

When Stacey isn’t working, she spends time with her husband, Russ, their two children, Tyler and Taylor and their families, and especially grandson Cameron. She enjoys reading, traveling with Russ, and continuously being involved in the community.

Kris Hansen

Growing up in the country in Vinton, Kris Hansen learned about hard work and farm life. He also spent time with his grandparents, who were the Ackley Presbyterian Home administrators. Kris saw first-hand how to interact with employees and care for the aging community. At that time, Kris had no idea he would be part of one of the largest senior-living campuses in the country.

Kris’s early jobs included renting farmland while he was in high school and selling beans. He aspired to be a farmer and, in addition to his own land, he helped neighbors with their farms.

In 1976, after graduating high school, he decided to launch his farming career. While also working as a farmer, Kris worked at an implement dealership and as a police officer and deputy. “His success is rooted in his farm up bringing. I believe the hard work and dedication it takes to farm combined with the compassion of being a law enforcement officer has helped in his leadership strategies,” said friend, Jason Norton, “Kris is also driven to be the best at what he does.”

When the farm crisis hit hard, Kris was eventually forced to sell his farmland. Needing a fresh start, Kris was led to Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa for maintenance and custodial work. This position allowed Kris to go to college to obtain his accounting degree. He began his new career at IBM and then as a public accountant in his hometown before returning to Cedar Falls, as the Controller for Western Home in 1995.

Kris was eager to move into a CFO position and for a short amount of time, he left Western Home until he could return as their CFO. During an internal reorganization in 2009, Kris was chosen to take over as CEO because of his skillset and ability to see the broader scope of the organization. Kris's approach to growth, innovation and leadership has made Western Home's location in Cedar Falls one of the country's largest single-site senior living campuses.

Brent Willett, president of the Iowa Health Care Association, said, “Kris is incredibly intelligent and innovative. It’s not often leaders think five or ten years down the road, but Kris routinely thinks ahead.” Under Kris' leadership, Western Home Communities has grown 10-fold becoming one of the areas larger employers.

Unsurprisingly, Kris has won many awards and accolades throughout his tenure including the Alumni Professional Accomplishment Award at Upper Iowa University, the Advocacy of the Year Award and the Francis Lackner Award from the Leading Age National Association, and the Legacy Award from Grow Cedar Valley.

“Kris is one of the biggest champions for startups, community projects, and small businesses in the community. He does it because he believes in what those businesses do and is willing to put in the effort and support,” said friend, Danny Laudick.

Kris lends his time on the Not-for-Profit Council with the American Health Care Association and is a co-chair for the Public Policy Committee for the Iowa Health Care Association. Kris has also served for the Thrive Alliance, the Canadian Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation, and the AARP Innovation Labs, and he collaborates with Link-Age Venture Labs, LLC.

Kris hopes to always be involved in the Cedar Valley in some way, creating impact and influencing the healthcare field. Outside of work, Kris enjoys spending time with his wife, Sue, and his family. Kris enjoys traveling, bicycling, and, more recently, golfing.

Mike Mallaro

Mike Mallaro has always delivered on his business journey, from newspaper carrier to CEO. Growing up in Charles City, Mike learned about work ethic and strong, yet quiet, leadership from his parents. Mike continues to practice his strong leadership, and continues to deliver outstanding results as CEO of The VGM Group.

After graduating from the University of Iowa in 1985, Mike’s career path took him to Omaha and Milwaukee. Mike spent his early career as a CPA and then as CFO of a regional off-price retailer. When Mike wanted to move back to Iowa in 2001, he stumbled upon the CFO position at VGM, and Mike and VGM have never been the same.

As CFO, Mike helped lead the charge for an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In 2008 VGM became 100% owned by the employees. This experience led to a personal mission statement for Mike: "Create life-changing wealth for anybody who chooses to work at VGM for their career."

Mike is now on the board of the National Center of Employee Ownership, sharing his experience and encouraging other companies to create an ESOP of their own.

“Mike is very honorable, and loves VGM and the people that work there. The ESOP has been very impactful. He ensures that each employee owner is able to give thoughts and is open to change,” said VGM employee and friend, Jessica Rindels, “Mike makes everyone in the company feel like they are part of the family.”

In 2015, VGM was rocked by the sudden death of the founder and CEO Van G. Miller. Many in the company were worried after Van's sudden passing, but Mike's steady hand soon had the company on a continuous path to success and Mike was selected as CEO, officially taking over in 2016.

Mike's foresight, extraordinary leadership skills and strong internal integrity helped VGM to grow its core business, acquire other companies and triple the ESOP's value. More than 600 jobs have been added so far during his tenure as CEO. Through all the growth, even during the COVID pandemic, Mike committed to focusing on developing the VGM culture.

Mike has also nurtured a culture of giving back. VGM supports various local nonprofit organizations financially and through volunteering throughout the year. VGM has consistently ranked as a Top Workplace in Iowa by the Des Moines Register, and was first place in 2019.

Mike is active in the community and has participated on several boards including Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation, Norco, Inc., National Center for Employee Ownership, Iowa Economic Development Authority, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, VGM Group, Inc., Otto Schoitz Foundation, Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation, Grow Cedar Valley, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, and Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa.

Friend and community board co-member, Eric Locke, said, “Mike is a man of character and a very good listener. He provides insightful suggestions and observations. He is deeply concerned about the community and wants to help the community move forward in a positive way.”

Mike and his wife, Traci, have four children, Hannah, son-in-law Gabe, Sophie, Kendall, and Ava. He enjoys spending time with his family, vacationing and travelling, including cabin time in Minnesota, and spending quality time with each of his daughters.

Every day is a new puzzle for Andy Fuchtman. As a problem solver with determination, a willingness to learn, an open mind, and a good cup of coffee, Andy has grown Sidecar Coffee from the ground up.

Born in Colorado and growing up in Kansas before moving to Iowa, Andy aspired to be a musician or an English professor. Andy worked an assortment of jobs throughout high school and college and found his way into music. After graduating from the University of Northern Iowa in 2001, Andy worked as a music director and musician at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Also known as “the coffee guy”, Andy was always in charge of coffee for colleagues and friends.

Through his work at the church, Andy met Brent Dahlstrom, his now business partner and friend. Andy began working with Brent part-time to do good in the community by renovating and building housing, coaching a basketball team, and working with kids in the Boys and Girls Club. Andy started working for Brent full-time in 2010. Brent purchased a building on The Hill in Cedar Falls, and a neighborhood survey said people wanted a coffee shop. So, Brent turned to the “coffee guy” and asked Andy if he wanted to help open and run this new business.

Andy took a chance and decided to open what is now Sidecar Coffee. Brent said, “Andy is one hundred percent responsible for the success of Sidecar. His dream and his passion have led him from day one, and where he’s taken the business has been the greatest.” While the first location was being built on College Hill in Cedar Falls, Andy spent time at a Cedar Rapids coffee shop learning the ropes of the coffee business. In November 2012, the first Sidecar Coffee shop opened on College Hill.

“He has created a business that is a cornerstone in our community,” said Alexander Hottle, friend and coworker. “It is a place people like and fosters a space where conversations of all kinds can happen.” Today, there are four Sidecar Coffee locations, with a fifth location set to open soon. Alexander also works with Andy at Verve Kombucha, a restaurant and brewery they opened in 2019.

Any new business comes with a new learning curve, and Andy is the perfect person to take on the challenge. “Andy’s hard work and attention to detail is unmatched,” said Jacob Pauli, a friend and musical collaborator. “He is such a hard worker. He is so dedicated to quality, but somehow is able to step back and delegate to staff and managers in his business.”

His wife, Heidi, pointed out how much Andy cares about his staff, “One of his top priorities is building a sense of team among the shops around work they enjoy.” Andy continues to write and play music. His greatest success is his four children, Emma, Corin, Ian, and Alexander. Heidi believes Andy would attribute this success to his quality “dad spiels.”

As a lover of great coffee, Andy is grateful that he and his staff have the opportunity to be part of, what is sometimes, one of the best moments in a person’s day.