Cedar Falls, Parkersburg accounting firms join new company

DUBUQUE — Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., a Top 10 Midwest certified public accounting and business advisory group, acquired Gosling & Company, P.C.’s Cedar Falls and Parkersburg offices.

Greg Burbach, Honkamp’s chief executive officer, expressed excitement about the acquisition in a news release.

“Their firm has a great reputation in Northeast Iowa and has a close cultural fit with HK," he said. "We both believe in serving clients with a personal touch while helping them be more profitable. It’s a great addition to HK’s presence and investment in Northeast Iowa.”

Michael Brannon of Gosling & Company added, “We are excited for the new opportunities this merger/acquisition offers to serve our clients in a greater capacity, and the team is looking forward to the future as part of the HK Family.”