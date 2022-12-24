 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who is sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Cedar Falls, Parkersburg accounting firms join new company

  • 0
Greg Burbach

Burbach

DUBUQUE — Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., a Top 10 Midwest certified public accounting and business advisory group, acquired Gosling & Company, P.C.’s Cedar Falls and Parkersburg offices.

Greg Burbach, Honkamp’s chief executive officer, expressed excitement about the acquisition in a news release. 

“Their firm has a great reputation in Northeast Iowa and has a close cultural fit with HK," he said. "We both believe in serving clients with a personal touch while helping them be more profitable. It’s a great addition to HK’s presence and investment in Northeast Iowa.”

Michael Brannon of Gosling & Company added, “We are excited for the new opportunities this merger/acquisition offers to serve our clients in a greater capacity, and the team is looking forward to the future as part of the HK Family.”

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News