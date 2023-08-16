CEDAR FALLS — Financial advisor Corey Joens has relocated his office to 4505 Algonquin Drive, Suite C.

An advisor since 2016, Joens works for the financial services firm Edward Jones and had offered his services at 350 E. Ridgeway Ave. He can be reached at (319) 232-3306.

“We are thrilled about our new location, and we are eager to continue to partner with clients and their families in the new space and to help keep them on track toward their individual long-term goals,” Joens said.

Edward Jones has nearly 19,000 financial advisors serving more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care at the end of March 2023.

