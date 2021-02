CEDAR FALLS — Brian Hoekstra has joined CBE as a software developer II. He was previously a senior hardware/software engineer at Groschopp Inc.

Mya Justice has been promoted as a trainer I at CBE. She was previously a PPA team captain.

Terri Smock has been promoted to manager of the products services and development department. She was previously a technical project manager.

