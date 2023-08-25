Telecommunications GM named

WATERLOO — Waterloo Fiber Internet, the city’s new locally owned and operated municipal fiber internet utility, has announce that Eric Lage has been appointed as the general manager of telecommunications for the utility.

Lage served as general manager of Reinbeck Telecommunications Utility for nine years. He has a civil and construction engineering technology degree from Hawkeye Community College and has comprehensive knowledge and experience in broadband technologies, project management, broadband sales, and marketing.

Lage serves as a board member of the Iowa Heartland Chapter of the Society of Cable Television Engineers.

Local florist earns recognition

Florist Fran Newsom has been recognized in the Professional Florist magazine as recipient of the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. Newsom, owner of Fran’s Freelance Florals and Events in Waterloo, has been in the florist business for 46 years. She has worked for most florists in the Waterloo-Cedar area and was owner/manager of Design Studio Floral.

Newsom joined the Iowa Florists Association in 1977 and is now a member of the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Florists Association. She received her Iowa Master Florist certification in 2006. As a member of IFA, she has served as president, vice president and board member, as well as education chair for 10 years.

The florist has taught IFA certification classes and mini courses at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She has been chosen to oversee installation of floral installations at several governor inaugurations, as well as being frequently involved in decorating Terrace Hill, Iowa’s governor’s mansion, for the holidays.

In addition, she prepared floral arrangements for the movie “Country,” and has been a floral designer for Bill Dolan Co.’s Waterloo location and earned her Fiesta design team jacket for her contributions to the Fiesta floral design team for the Tournament of Roses Parade. She was recently invited to Terrace Hill for a volunteer appreciation reception.

She will be coordinating and instructing floral workshops in Iowa for the Great Lakes Floral Assocation and WUMFA.

LPC Specialty Care wins award

LA PORTE CITY — La Porte City Specialty Care has been recognized as a 2023 Silver – Achievement in Quality award recipient by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which recognizes organizations that meet progressively rigorous standards of performance to further improve the lives of residents and staff in long-term care.

Johanna Volm, vice president of clinical services, recognizes the commitment of team members. “To be a recipient of this prestigious national award is such an honor. Our team members are committed to quality of care and are always looking for ways to improve. Our staff are dedicated to their residents and any Iowan they may serve.”

The award will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, Oct. 1-4, in Denver, CO.

Business lands development award

The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board recently approved an award for Dignity Apparel LLC in Waterloo. The company plans to purchase a new building.

Dignity Apparel LLC manufactures garments with domestically sourced fabrics for Image Pointe, its wholly owned subsidiary that offers design and distribution services. Through real estate holding company JP Management Corporation, the project plans to acquire a 77,000 square-foot building in Waterloo, including remodeling space and purchasing equipment and software to accommodate growth. The project represents a capital investment of $4.5 million. The board awarded tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs program.

“This expansion will allow us to create 40 – 55+ new, high-quality jobs in Waterloo that do not require previous experience, skills, or language abilities. Our mission is to create a workplace culture and set of employment opportunities that allow our team members to establish themselves and their families for a better future,” said Josh Ruyle, Image Pointe CEO.

Fischels Scholarship Fund to make award

The Zach and Janelle Fischels Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship after the fund was established in May 2022 with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. The need-based scholarship is for graduating seniors from high schools located in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Grundy and Tama counties. Recipients must plan to attend the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in the College of Business with a preference for those focusing on finance.

Fischels grew up in Independence, graduating from Independence High School in 2016. He graduated in 2019 from the University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business with a degree in finance with an emphasis in personal wealth management. He is a certified financial planner with Northwestern Mutual in Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

Janelle Fischels, formerly Saucer, grew up in Marion, where she attended Linn-Mar High School and graduated in 2017. She attended UNI and earned her nursing degree from Allen College in 2020 and began working MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center (formerly Allen Hospital).

Financial gifts of cash/check and stock are accepted through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613.

FRA earns financial advice award

Financial Resource Advisors, an independent Waterloo-based financial advisory firm, has been recognized in 2023 for helping their clients achieve financial well-being. Recognition is by Cetera, a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. This annual awards event, known as the Circle of Excellence, recognizes the accomplishments and leadership of the top financial professionals served by Cetera.

FRA earned Diamond-level status at Cetera’s annual awards conference. This elite distinction recognizes all the demanding work done to provide clients with trustworthy guidance, run a practice with integrity, and pursue excellence in all activities.