Britni Perkins: Her philosophy of life and caring allows blessings to flow

WATERLOO — Britni Perkins counts her blessings every day. They start with God, flow to her two sons and her family and then out from there.

It is her philosophy that blessings flow out. The more you are blessed, the more you bless others.

“I just feel we have been put here to be a blessing to others,” she said.

Perkins, 36, of Waterloo, is a confidential secretary to Marla Padget, executive director of Student & At-Risk Services at Waterloo Community Schools. But she is also so much more. She has been a youth leader at her church, brought mental health training programs to adults at Payne Memorial AME Church, has started her own catering business and now is fashion director of the Cedar Valley Fashion Art Culture group.

“Britni has been a gentle voice advocating for youth mental health needs in our community by encouraging church leaders to offer youth mental health first aid training to their congregation,” said Donna Kitrick, one of several people who nominated Perkins to be a 20 under 40 recipient.

“With the help of Britni, her church was the first in our community to offer the training to their congregation,” she added.

Perkins was born in Waterloo and graduated in 2003 from Waterloo East. She initially planned to go to the University of Northern Iowa to become an elementary school teacher, but changed her mind when she realized her passion led her more to the textile and apparel major.

“My brain is looking at things like patterns, colors, just all of the creative aspects. Anything in respect to that I want to do, whether it is fashion or what I currently do, to bring out my creativity,” she said.

She grew up in the church, the daughter of Samuel and Dorothy Brandt, who for years have owned Salt N Pepper Foods restaurant in Waterloo. The restaurant recently closed, but still offers catering service. She said doing things for others and giving back was instilled in her by her parents.

She became involved in the church’s Praise Dance group and sang in the choir, eventually becoming the leader of the Praise Dancers.

Through her connections with Waterloo Schools, she became aware of the mental health first-aid training program, teaching adults how to deal with students with mental health illnesses. She believed in it so strongly she became a certified instructor in the program and brought it to the church leadership team.

“I just wanted adults to be aware of how to deal with students of that nature, with mental illnesses. I believe that everyone has a mental illness; it’s just that some of us are able to keep it in check and others are not. Others are not so fortunate of getting over it as quickly as others.”

She has leaned away from the church leadership positions in recent years as she has become more involved in the fashion expo and starting her own catering business, Blessings 2 Celebrate, where she helps with party planning for birthdays, retirements, wedding showers and other events. She just recently started planning a wedding.

“This young lady is unstoppable,” wrote nominator Jayme Dunn. “There are so many great things she has in the works, and I absolutely believe she is deserving of this award.”

Another nominator, Thomas Flint, wrote that Perkins sets high standards for herself. “She loves her family and has a love for the Lord. She is compassionate, a born leader, and woman of integrity and grace.”

Perkins said her two boys, Jadyn, 12, and Jari, 9, are “my biggest blessings.”

She credits God and her circle of friends, family and co-workers for pouring their blessings onto her and allowing her to give out blessings to others.

“Whatever I have, if I can share it with my community and my world, I will,” she said.

Nominator Tacquin Cribbs called her a positive role model for young women. “She’s kind, caring and a woman of integrity. Britni is a parent who has achieved so much due to her hard work and perseverance. She is determined to do what is best to raise her children and provide for them, recently purchasing their first home.”

She is just a “selfless and caring individual who embodies the spirit of 20 under 40,” added nominator Tara Thomas-Gettman.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0