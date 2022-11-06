Brian Dobes has been promoted within Target Distribution – T-590 as an inbound operations manager. Brian worked as a Lead Warehouse Worker prior to his promotion.
Thomas Richter has joined Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C., as an associate.
PDCM Insurance has hired Amela Muric as an account manager in Employee Benefits. She previously worked for Tyson Fresh Meats for 18 years, wit…
Community Bank & Trust (CBT) is pleased to announce the following additions and promotions in the Cedar Falls and Waterloo market:
Christopher Miree has been named head of retail, executive vice president for Lincoln Savings Bank. Miree comes to LSB having served the last …