Brandon Schoborg: Finds rewarding career in community, relationship building

HUDSON — Brandon Schoborg, 38, began building things alongside his dad. Now he’s executive vice president of one of the largest commercial construction companies in the Cedar Valley, Cardinal Construction of Waterloo.

“My dad (Larry Schoborg) was a tractor mechanic in Union,” said Brandon Schoborg, who now lives in Hudson. “I started working construction after my eighth-grade year. My parents did an addition to the house, and I guess I kind of fell in love with it. I’ve worked construction ever since then.”

“I’ve been with Cardinal for 16 years now. We do large office building, commercial, higher education, K-12, some industrial buildings as well,” said Schoborg, a 2005 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, where one of his instructors was another longtime Cedar Valley construction executive, Dave Peters of Peters Construction. “I went to UNI due to them having a construction management degree.”

He became associated with Cardinal through a major project on the UNI campus. “We actually did a project my senior year on the McLeod Center when it was being built, and Cardinal built it.” He caught the attention of Cardinal executive Jon Mixdorf, “and I’ve been there ever since.”

He started out in the field with Cardinal, became a project manager in 2008, when, as a born Hawkeye fan, he had the pleasure to work on many projects on the University of Iowa campus, including a major multi-phase renovation of the university’s chemistry building, and the university data center. Cardinal also renovated the university’s art museum after the 2008 flood.

“We do a ton of work for Western Home Communities,” Schoborg said. “I would say the most rewarding project would be Jorgensen Plaza. It is just a fantastic building. It’s nice to see the community using that building as well.” It includes the Diamond Events Center. Schoborg also was project manager for the adjacent Deery Suites rehabilitation center.

Most recently he’s been involved in a renovation at Hudson Community School. “It’s a great project we did down there; I feel the students and the community love it.” He should know; he lives in Hudson. In fact, his family built their home there.

“I built our house during my last semester of college,” he said. “I was working at Cardinal at the time, and we’ve been there ever since and love it. Great community.”

His wife and fellow UNI alum Lisa, a native of Conrad, works at Viking Pump in Cedar Falls. They have three daughters, Olivia, 15; Ellie, 13; and Aubrey, 11. He served on the Hudson Parks and Recreation Board, is a member of the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission and professional boards. He also teaches faith formation at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in rural Reinbeck, competes in triathlons and is a well-traveled softball dad.

“I like to help give back to the community. It’s a great way to meet people and rewarding as well to see you’ve had a positive impact on someone, or something that needs to happen in the community,” Schoborg said.

“Brandon is easily considered a role model by his peers as many not only see how high he has climbed in his career, but also how humble and helpful he is,” Cardinal colleague Ashlyn Kullen wrote in nominating Schoborg for 20 Under 40 recognition.

“Brandon is known in the construction industry to cultivate relationships with co-workers, clients and community members. He truly cares about people and their well-being and extends a helping hand any time he sees someone is in need. Brandon is not only an asset to Cardinal Construction but to the entire Cedar Valley community.”

Cardinal Construction President and past 20 Under 40 honoree Katy Susong said that, for many years, Schoborg “has served as a valuable member of our company’s board of directors and leadership team.” She added, “Brandon’s greatest asset to Cardinal is his ability to cultivate relationships with clients and others in the industry. His personable and friendly demeanor makes him a joy to work with. He is a team player.”

