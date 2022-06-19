Beating the heat

This industry is physically demanding, and can be life-threatening because of the use of heavy machinery. That’s not the only danger farmers face, however.

Days spent under the blistering sun, in particularly without adequate shade and water breaks, can lead to heat-related conditions like dizziness, nausea, dehydration and heat stroke. Particularly severe cases can even end in death. Here’s how to protect yourself and your workers as temps rise.

A growing problem

In years past, farm workers said their biggest worry was the cumulative harm that pesticides built up over time, but heat stress is now a more immediate danger in the fields.

In fact, heat stroke is a leading cause of death among farmers, and their rates of heat illnesses are 20 times greater than that of the average civilian worker in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But only two states — California and Washington — have a required break schedule. That means we all play a part in keeping farms and their workers safe.

Want to learn more? The Association of Farmworker Opportunity Programs offers a treasure trove of helpful information, while also hosting the National Heat Stress Prevention Training Marathon Week annually as a part of OSHA’s Water/Rest/Shade campaign.

How to cool off

Create a comfortable rest area in the shade, nearby so that it’s easily accessible. Provide plenty of cold water to avoid dehydration-related heat disorders. Drink on a set cycle of 15 to 20 minutes, since thirst isn’t always a solid indicator when it comes to dehydration.

Try to schedule the most stressful, least sheltered activities during the cooler hours. Remember that some workers have additional burdens, including suffocating personal-protective equipment worn by pesticide applicators, and the heavy boots and trousers needed to work with thorny plants.

Other risks

With heat comes a heightened risk of skin cancer. The American Academy of Dermatology Farmers confirms that farmers absorb far more ultraviolet radiation than the general public, since they spend many more hours outside between May and October than the average American.

Sunlight also reflects off water, machinery and dirt between the rows of plants.

So, wear protective clothing and a hat, reapply a sweat-resistant sunscreen often, and try to work in shadier areas between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when sunshine is at its peak.

