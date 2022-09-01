BankIowa announces changes to its executive team

INDEPENDENCE — BankIowa has announced two management changes.

First, Terry Toale, who serves as the bank’s chief financial officer was promoted to executive vice president. Toale will continue in his role contributing to the bank’s management overseeing the bank’s finances, loan policies and other administration duties.

Second, Pat Deignan, a banking executive with over 35 years of experience, joined the BankIowa team as executive vice president and chief banking officer. In Deignan’s new role, he provides leadership direction to BankIowa’s banking and client service activities.

BankIowa’s President and Chief Executive Officer Alison Urbina said in a news release that “these management changes support the bank’s strategic growth plans by appointing leaders who will assist in innovating our internal processes, maintaining the excellent banking experience our customers experience, and expanding the bank.”