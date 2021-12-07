Autumn Hurley promoted to Partner/Owner at RSM US LLP in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Autumn Hurley (Consulting Services) will be promoted to Partner/Owner effective Jan. 1, 2022 at RSM US LLP in the firm’s Waterloo, office. After a robust selection process, RSM confirmed Autumn continually embodies the firm’s first-choice advisor characteristics, and is committed to delivering the power of being understood to the firm’s clients, colleagues and communities.

“This marks a profound moment Autumn’s career, as well as our firm’s growth and success,” said Steve Schoenauer, Partner-East Central Market Leader. “We acknowledge the contributions Autumn has already made to the firm and look forward to the positive impact she will have in her new role as an RSM owner.”

Autumn has more than 14 years of professional experience providing cybersecurity risk consulting services across multiple industries, including specialization in the financial services industry. In her role as national financial institution leader for the Security Privacy and Risk Consulting practice she serves clients locally and nationally with their cyber risk, strategy and compliance requirements. Autumn also founded and leads a Women in Cybersecurity networking group within the firm and is active in a number of national women in cybersecurity organizations.

