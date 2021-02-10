 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auto dealer Mike Molstead finalist for national community service award
0 comments

Auto dealer Mike Molstead finalist for national community service award

  • 0

Charles City auto dealer Michael Molstead was named one of four regional finalists for a national community service award. 

Molstead, owner and president of Mike Molstead Motors Inc., in Charles City, was recently honored at the 104th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award, according to a release from TIME and Ally Financial.

Mike Molstead

Mike Molstead

Molstead, 58, was chosen to represent the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition. He received $5,000 to give to his favorite charities. Ally Financial also contributed another $1,000 to his charities of choice.

Molstead has served as an assistant football and basketball coach for both the Charles City High School and Charles City Middle School over the past 25 years, contributed financially both personally and through his dealership to Charles City Schools projects, and has adopted a family in need each year at Christmas.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News