Auto dealer Mike Molstead finalist for national community service award

Charles City auto dealer Michael Molstead was named one of four regional finalists for a national community service award.

Molstead, owner and president of Mike Molstead Motors Inc., in Charles City, was recently honored at the 104th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show for the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year award, according to a release from TIME and Ally Financial.

Molstead, 58, was chosen to represent the Iowa Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition. He received $5,000 to give to his favorite charities. Ally Financial also contributed another $1,000 to his charities of choice.

Molstead has served as an assistant football and basketball coach for both the Charles City High School and Charles City Middle School over the past 25 years, contributed financially both personally and through his dealership to Charles City Schools projects, and has adopted a family in need each year at Christmas.

