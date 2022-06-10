At its core, Lincoln Savings Bank is built for growth

Lincoln Savings Bank continues to grow at an unprecedented rate despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its workforce is expected to reach close to 500 employees by the start of next year, said Cathy Schuler, executive vice president of human resources. That milestone comes after three years of “record hiring,” approximately 100 new employees per year.

Some new employees replaced people who left. But a sizable chunk are new positions created to support sides of the business “not typically” offered by your average community bank.

That includes the expansion of its government-guaranteed lending programs, but also it’s financial technology “fintech” division.

But LSB views itself as a “community bank” first, with the highest quality services for its clients. It has more than 15 branches, mostly in Northeast Iowa but also in and around Des Moines.

LSB has always strived to be innovative, said Schuler, and it found the right partners and clients to help build its fintech brand, including Square Cash App, Qapital, M1 Finance and Acorns, as well as leaders whom helped guide it through the years.

Schuler said when the pandemic became the new reality, LSB was able to offer commercial borrowers Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration “right off the bat.”

HiringThe “Great Resignation” is a term coined to describe the unexpected number of people who quit their jobs after the pandemic lent an opportunity for them to re-evaluate their lives and seek more fulfilling careers.

Schuler said LSB hasn’t directly fallen victim to the supposed phenomenon. But the bank has seen challenges in its candidate pool.

“I used to put out an ad for a teller and get 20 applications without even trying,” Schuler said. “Now, I’m getting like 10.”

One way LSB has responded is by turning every one of its employees “into a recruiter,” with the help of financial incentives through its referral program. LSB also leans on recruiting platforms like LinkedIn, and makes sure candidates are aware of its flexible schedules and opportunities to work remotely.

Schuler insists there are no secrets to hiring.

“We just try to find the good, solid, hardworking people, and we don’t settle until we find them,” she said. “We talk about our culture. And once you’re on board, we take the time to check on them and ourselves to ensure everyone still feels and exhibits our core values.”

However, Schuler does have one secret weapon.

LSB moved into the Cedar Valley TechWorks building to bring new jobs to Waterloo, and in part expand LSBX, its “fintech” division, as well as other sectors of its business.

“I love it,” Schuler said about what is now called Lincoln Savings Bank Techworks Central Campus. “It’s probably one of my best recruiting tools, because it really promotes collaboration.”

In many cases, LSB doesn’t have to hire because of the pride it takes in transferring talent and training people internally, and having a real knack for retaining its employees.

“You have to remember there are a lot of stakeholders, and the community we serve, but with the employees, we do our best to remember that we need to take care of them too,” Schuler said.

One way to do that is by being upfront and communicating with them, and offering them the opportunity to be “employee owners” through an employee stock ownership plan.

FintechLSB introduced fintech as part of business model back in 2015. It’s a big reason for LSB’s continued growth.

“I’ve been in banking a long time, and fintech really is something new,” Schuler said. “It requires a different skillset. It involves a different customer segment, and you’re dealing with different rules and processes.”

“Fintech compliance is a whole other animal,” she added.

Brett Olsen, associate professor of finance at the University of Northern Iowa, said a lot of upstart technology companies are competing with the banks, who, as a result, “are being forced to ramp up their own innovation.”

Sometimes they make deals with fintech companies, “because they don’t want to lose that side of the business.” But the larger banks have another option: acquisition.

UBS, a Swiss firm, is in agreement to acquire California-based Wealthfront, an online investment fintech company.

“Larger companies will be more likely to swoop up these fintech innovators, while smaller companies and banks (e.g., LSB) are more likely to partner with or develop their own in-house fintech operations,” Olsen said. “Skipping this movement — for example, not offering these high tech solutions to customers — is not an option for the smaller banks as it is getting easier and easier for customers to change banks.”

Fintech is where the banking industry is quickly headed, says Olsen. Recent graduates will need coding or data analyzing experience to land a job in the field.

“The Great Resignation could really hamstring them with the loss of a lot of experience and knowledge if people decide they don’t want to do this anymore or be in an office anymore,” said Olsen. “That lends opportunities to these young folks out of college. And there might be a little period when the banks struggle with that transitionary period of losing a lot of experience and then trying to bring these new graduates up to speed.

“I think the banking industry is going to continue to hire and to hire and to hire, and the challenge is going to be to keep them at the bank without overworking them and meeting the most recent demands.”

