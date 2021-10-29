Andrea Devore: She makes art out of banking facilities for Lincoln Savings Bank

REINBECK — Andrea Devore, 39, is an artist and buildings are her canvas – bank buildings, specifically.

She is facilities manager for Lincoln Savings Bank, with 19 locations from Des Moines to Waterloo. She oversees all new construction for the bank.

It originated in Reinbeck in 1902, but in recent years has established a significant presence in Waterloo with its renovation and remodeling of space at the Cedar Valley TechWorks, for what LSB calls its “central campus.”

Devore’s led $20 million worth of projects in her seven years at LSB, having previously worked in commercial design with Storey Kenworthy.

“Andrea is the key visionary for modernizing our recent office space additions at LSB,” said bank executive Torie Greenwood. “She is bright, focused and extremely talented at what she does, and at the same time, a very pleasant, energetic and respectful colleague. She has exemplified true leadership while working on three multi-million-dollar building projects concurrently and has done it with innovative design and the utmost professionalism.

“Andrea’s most recent project at LSB, the impressive TechWorks remodel, truly represents Andrea at her best – transforming a historical, industrial building into beautiful, forward-thinking office space that promotes a culture of collaboration and community,” Greenwood said.

“On a project that lasted approximately three years, Andrea successfully dealt with a myriad of details, challenges, and personalities all at once, often times being the only woman in the room. And she does it with confidence and élan.”

Greenwood said Devore “impressively” pulled off a trifecta when she opened LSB’s Ingersoll Drive office in Des Moines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and LSB’s newest branch at Third and Main Street in Cedar Falls, while simultaneously handling the TechWorks project – all in the last three years.

Born and raised in Dubuque and a graduate of Wahlert High School, Devore attended the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and received a degree in interior design. She worked in commercial design for 10 years.

After stints in Minneapolis and Cedar Rapids at Storey Kenworthy, her husband Donovan, whom she met at UNI, got an engineering degree from the University of Iowa and a job at John Deere, and they settled in Reinbeck, her husband’s and LSB’s hometown.

“We wanted to start a family and raise our kids in a small town, and that’s where we ended up” she said. They have two boys and a girl, ages 7, 5, and 2.

She never thought she’d end up working for a bank with a degree in interior design.

“Since we’re a community bank, we want to fit with the community and what works in that community,” she said. “I always try and do a deep dive on what the surrounding area looks like, who our customers are, and match our branch to that location,” whether in a larger city or a small town.

The TechWorks project, built on empty upper floors of a former Deere manufacturing building, was an achievement of note. The TechWorks campus consists of a pair of renovated former Deere manufacturing buildings. One building, where LSB and the Grow Cedar Valley economic development organization are located, is converted for office and light industrial use. The other houses a Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

“When we started the project, it needed a new roof. So it was wet, and it was dark. There were no lights.” Devore said. But she saw the potential in the natural light. “We had an amazing view of the whole downtown Waterloo. We have all these beautiful windows, and we wanted all our staff to be able to enjoy that. So we really kept it open, so our staff can take it all in.” They’re on the fifth and sixth floors, above Grow Cedar Valley offices.

“When you walk into an Andrea-designed space you immediately get the sense that LSB is a progressive organization that loves its employees and customers,” Greenwood said. “She has the vision to create something different and unique, while still being functional.”

Devore “has made a big impact on the city of Reinbeck and the Gladbrook-Reinbeck School District by helping lead the development of the Little Rebels Daycare,” Greenwood added. It was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds for its “collaborative approach to provide top-notch services.” It has had two expansions, and Devore has helped with project management of the second of those expansions.

While it’s a busy pace between work and family, “I think Lincoln Savings Bank is good at reminding people you should volunteer, you should have a life outside your work,” Devore said. “When I go home at night, I can shut it off and be with my family, and there’s not guilt about that. I’m lucky because I have a very supportive husband. We’ve always been a partnership and help each other achieve our goals, professionally or personally.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0