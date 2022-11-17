Adam Amdor named assistant director of communications at the University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — Adam Amdor has joined the University Relations department at the University of Northern Iowa as assistant director of communications.

Amdor, a UNI alum, has nearly 20 years of communications and media experience. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of UNI’s communications and content team while leveraging relationships with key community and media partners throughout the state. He will also guide the university’s internal and external communications, managing story placement in local, state and national media channels, as well as UNI’s official web and social media platforms.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Adam’s professional expertise join our University Relations team,” said UNI Director of University Relations Pete Moris. “Adam’s network of media and communications professionals across the state will serve as a great asset to UNI. In addition, his institutional experience as a graduate and his background working in local media make him a terrific fit for this role. Our department is excited to welcome Adam back to campus as we continue to evolve and refine our content and communication strategy.”

Amdor joins the University Relations team after spending seven years with MercyOne, a system of health care facilities, hospitals and clinics across the Midwest. Amdor most recently served as public relations and content manager for MercyOne, acting as the statewide media contact representing the healthcare provider at the corporate level. He was promoted to that role after working as the communications and media lead for MercyOne’s eight county service area in Northeast Iowa.

“I’m eager to return to the University of Northern Iowa and help advance its commitment to the state of Iowa and beyond,” Amdor said. “It’s an exciting time at UNI, and I look forward to sharing the many stories of its students and faculty, programs and greater impact to communities across the country.”

Adam is a 2004 UNI graduate with a bachelor's degree in electronic media. He began his career as a UNI intern at KWWL-TV, the NBC affiliate based in Waterloo. Beginning as a video editor, photographer and producer, he later served as executive producer and assignment manager at KWWL to provide news coverage across a 22-county area in Northeast Iowa. In addition to developing story content and working with on-air talent, he coordinated on-site coverage of major events such as the Iowa caucuses and RAGBRAI.

Adam is originally from Corning and has lived in the Cedar Valley since graduating from UNI. He resides in Waterloo with his wife, Sommer, and their two-year-old daughter.