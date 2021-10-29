Abby Wessel: Trusting her gut instincts leads lawyer to Reinbeck practice

REINBECK — Since graduating from high school in Dubuque, there has been one constant in the life of Abby Wessel. She knows how to follow her gut feelings.

It has been right for her on her college and law school decisions and led her back to her native Iowa to find a job in a rural law practice, which she now runs with another partner.

She uses a motto to guide her along the way – one her mother instilled in her and her siblings growing up: If you want something, you have to go get it. It’s not going to be handed to you.

Wessel, 37, of Hudson, took a winding path to the Cedar Valley. She knew she wanted to be an attorney since she was very young. She long admired her father, the late Steve Hodge, a longtime public defender in Dubuque, for his popularity in the community and how people called him “counselor,” which she thought was “the coolest thing.”

She was a skilled volleyball player at Hempstead High School and wanted to continue her college athletic career as well as take pre-law classes, which led her to Lewis University in suburban Chicago.

Finding a law school came to her when she received a brochure from Roger Williams University Law School in Bristol, R.H. She had planned to attend law school in Florida, was accepted and had made an initial payment. But the brochure with the scenic views of seaport city of Bristol won her over. She followed her gut and she headed east. The law school is the only one in Rhode Island, and so afforded students with some prestigious instructors, including Rhode Island Supreme Court justices.

She loved it and planned to stay out east. But the economic downturn of 2008 changed all that as jobs for new attorneys became scarce. Her gut told her to go to Florida and begin her law practice there. She established residency and took the bar exam. In the meantime, she discovered the state wasn’t for her. She called her dad and said she wanted to come home.

“It was a nagging feeling that it just wasn’t right,” she said. So although she passed the bar in Florida and was sworn in, she came back to Iowa, settling in Dubuque while she studied for the bar exam here.

She interned at the public defender’s office in Dubuque, but her gut told her that criminal law was not for her. During law school, she had an internship at a boxing promotions company in Rhode Island and Massachusetts and learned bout agreements, rewrote administrative code provisions and attended ringside boxing matches. She took classes in business law, tax law and contracts law and found this is the area she wanted to concentrate on.

With then-boyfriend Shane Wessel securing a job at John Deere in Waterloo, Wessel decided this is where she would also look for a law job. It was then she met Mike Rickert, an established attorney in Reinbeck looking for a partner for his firm.

She also had an offer at the public defender’s office in Waterloo. Following her dad’s wise advice to follow her gut, she took Rickert up on his offer.

“It ended up lining up perfectly (her background and the practice). I wanted civil law. I really, really liked working with trusts, estate planning. I love this,” she said.

Eventually she took her mom’s advice to go for what you want, and approached Rickert about becoming a partner in the firm. Rickert agreed, and she took over the firm after his retirement.

As nominator and friend Chris Frischmeyer of Lincoln Savings Bank tells it, “Abby quickly became involved in the community, becoming Reinbeck city attorney. Since then, she has become a highly respected expert working with agricultural clients, earning the honor of being a Certified Farm Succession Planner.”

She was featured on the cover of The Iowa Lawyer in 2019, with a story on her taking over a rural law office.

“I love Reinbeck,” she said. She and her husband live in Hudson and send their children, ages 4 and 1, to day care at Little Rebels Learning Center in Reinbeck, where she serves on the board of directors. “Being here, I’ve made tons of working relationships in the community. I just love this community. They are wonderful.”

She is also president of the Grundy County Bar Association.

Frischmeyer said her work with clients is a far cry from a stereotypical attorney label as being “cold” or “heartless.” “She meets with clients at their homes and care centers. She sends flowers when she senses they need a smile. She visits clients at their business locations and has been known to go for a ride in a combine or tractor,” he said in nominating her.

Wessel credits her mother, Gail Hayes, who recently retired as dean of academic affairs at the University of Dubuque, and Mike Rickert as two people she considers mentors.

“She always worked,” she said of her mom, and gave her the sage advice about going after what you want in life. Rickert was a “tremendous” person to learn from as he guided her through his practice, letting her sit in on client meetings. “He allowed me to reasonably take over this business,” she said.

In October 2015, the firm became hers. In January 2020, she added Erika Allen as a partner, which has allowed the firm to grow.

“It was the best decision,” she said of adding Allen, whom she said has been there for her through the death of her dad last December from COVID and to carry on the firm when her second baby was born.

Gut instincts. They continue to guide Abby Wessel.

