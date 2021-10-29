Abby Sears: Her focus is on serving community, empowering women

CEDAR FALLS -- Abby Sears is all about hope.

That’s evident from Sears’ position as the president of House of Hope, an organization helping women overcome homelessness and work toward self-sufficiency.

She serves on the management team of Farmers State Bank, founded in Jesup, which has significantly expanded its presence in Waterloo-Cedar Falls in recent years. She works out of the bank's offices at Tower Park at Kimball Avenue and San Marnan Drive in Waterloo. She's in charge of FSB's private banking division, as well as the bank's treasury management services.

She is also a member of the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, the finance committee for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, teaches for Junior Achievement and previously served as board secretary for the Cedar Falls Rotary Club.

"Activities I'm involved with in Waterloo and Cedar Falls are mainly focused on serving the communities and making things more effective, and empowering women in the community," she said. At House of Hope, she said, "we focus on empowering women in the community and giving them and their families a better lifestyle than they're in currently."

Sears, 37, has been at FSB seven years, having worked her way up through the ranks to lead two departments. A native of Decorah, she lived in Chicago for a time.

"We moved to the Cedar Valley, my husband and oldest daughter and I, eight years ago,” she said. “We picked the Cedar Valley as a great place to raise your kids. That was the whole reason that we moved back here."

She’d lived here before, having attended college and Upper Iowa University’s Waterloo remote location.

Her husband Drew, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and native of Indianapolis, now works in medical logistics after having served as a deputy in the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and as a third-shift officer in the Waterloo Police Department.

"He's always been focused on serving the community in a different capacity. I've focused on serving where I can help, too," she said. They have two daughters, Livia, 9, and Emme, 5.

Her community connections though banking, and her Chicago connection, led to her involvement with House of Hope.

"One of the connections in the community I made was Karin Rowe. She is the executive director for House of Hope. She at that time was with the Salvation Army. She's from Chicago, so we made that Chicago connection, and our friendship grew from there." Karen's husband Chuck is a former director of the local Boys and Girls Club.

"I've known Karin and Chuck for the entire time we've lived here. When she moved to House of Hope, that got me connected with House of Hope,” about five years ago. It's grown since then. We did the capital campaign with the new building in the former Christensen, Christensen & Bigelow orthodontics office off West Fourth Street in the Church Row neighborhood."

A variety of services are offered there, including transitional housing and training on financial literacy, therapy, legal services and general job-seeking and life skills, frequently in cooperation with other agencies and institutions.

"One of the items I really appreciate about House of Hope is that you're empowering women that are, a lot of times, at their lowest point in life, and making a difference not only to them but their children," Sears said.

"Focusing on kids and their families is going to help the community,” she explained. “My family is my inspiration. Having a husband who served most of his career, and two daughters, I want to make sure they're having the best community possible."

Drawing on her banking experience, she said, "I have been able to help some of the moms, too, with different banking needs and volunteering for financial literacy.”

And she has help.

"There's a bunch of us from Farmers State Bank, we try to volunteer, too, at the organization in order to help with financial literacy and learn. Because a lot of times, people don't know where to start if they haven't had education on even what it takes to get a bank account or have a credit card."

"It's been amazing to see the growth," she said, noting some women will complete training at the transitional center ahead of schedule and then make connections with Habitat for Humanity to get into a newly built home.

"That's been great to see,” Sears said. “You're going from a mom who might have been homeless two years ago, to now, she has a home with her children and has her life completely turned around. That staff there is amazing, working with the moms and the kids to make sure they're making it and have the support they need. It's definitely a complete supportive environment."

Sears finds great personal fulfillment in that work. “I grew up in a very supportive, loving family. So I try to take that and ensure that not only my family has it, but that I can help other have that feeling, and success in life."

“I've had the pleasure of serving alongside Abby on the House of Hope board of directors,” said fellow House of Hope board member Seth Voight. “It was there I got to see firsthand her passion for serving those in the community. Throughout her years of service, the organization has grown from taking on a couple families, to having built a freestanding building with home to 15 families, a staff full of case managers, and over 100 plus on a waiting list.

”With her leadership and the amazing people who work at the House of Hope, we've seen tremendous growth in our ability to serve those in the Cedar Valley,” Voight said. “I continue to be amazed in her tenacity to balance the success of her career while also giving everything she has to several organizations in the community.”

"When you're doing the service in the community, you're not doing it for a nomination or for someone to thank you," Sears said. "You're doing it in order to make the community a better place."

