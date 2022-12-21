Abbie Schrader: Sharing her heart, generosity with cardiac patients, Alzheimer's research

WATERLOO — Abbie Schrader, 37, knew from a young age that she wanted to be a nurse.

The Dunkerton High School graduate went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Iowa. She then worked full time at Allen Hospital intensive care and post-anesthesia care units while simultaneously working on her master’s degree. She graduated in 2009.

“For the majority of my career, I was trained and worked under Dr. Kalayana Sundrum,” Schrader said. “I work at Cedar Valley Medical Specialists with UnityPoint Cardiology. I’ve been a nurse practitioner there for 14 years.”

Schrader works at the main office on Donald Street in Waterloo and also travels to outreach clinics in Waverly, Grundy Center and West Union.

“I care for patients with all types of heart disease, vascular diseases such as blockages and aneurysms and help facilitate surgeries.”

“My aunt, my dad’s sister, Jan Fuelling, was a head nurse in a cardiac (catheterization) lab. She encouraged me through my whole nursing education and career.

“She had such a passion for cardiac nursing, she was the first person I told when I passed my boards. She always encouraged me and helped me find that passion for cardiology. She’s been pretty amazing throughout my life.”

Schrader was recently awarded the Terry Thomas Clinical Practice Award by the Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses Association. The award recognizes and encourages excellence in the clinical practice of cardiovascular prevention by nurses and was presented at the PCNA’s annual symposium in March.

“It was an amazing event to go to,” Schrader said. “All the educational material and connecting with other nurses. Those connections lead to ways we can improve our practice.”

As committed as Schrader is to her patients and her career, she is equally devoted to Battle for Betsy, a nonprofit organization her family started to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s research.

Schrader’s mother, Betsy McDougall, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at the age of 58. She passed away in October 2021.

“It is very prevalent in the family,” Schrader said. “Of the 11 children in my mother’s family, five of them have been diagnosed or have died from Alzheimer’s.

“My mom donated her brain to Iowa City for research in hopes of finding that clear genetic marker.

“It is a really awful disease to watch,” Schrader said. “When I look back, the day my mom died was the hardest day of my life. I was mad. I needed to find a way to channel that frustration and anger. Battle for Betsy gave me an outlet to find something positive out of such a terrible experience.

“Battle for Betsy is made up of close family members and friends of mine and my parents. They knew my mom and what an amazing person she was.”

The organization raises funds through golf tournaments, silent auctions, T-shirt sales and more in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association’s “The Longest Day.”

According to the association’s website, “The Longest Day is the day with the most light – the summer solstice. On June 21, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.”

In 2020, the year Battle for Betsy was established, the organization raised more than $10,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. It was the third largest total raised in Iowa and the 34th largest total in the nation. In 2021, more than $40,000 was raised, the largest amount in the state and the 25th largest worldwide. Another $40,000 was raised this year.

“It was an amazing and humbling experience,” Schrader said. “It was truly a team effort. I don’t think I could ever thank them enough.”

Schrader also finds time to dedicate to her children’s pursuits.

“I am a soccer mom,” she said. Until recently, she was a soccer coach for both of her kids – Mac, 12, and Maggie, 10 – and is still coaching her daughter’s softball team.

Dan McDougall nominated his daughter for 20 Under 40 honors.

“Her desire to help her heart patients and fund Alzheimer’s research is derived from commitment to health care and the belief in a quality of life for everyone,” McDougall said. “She is the epitome of her mother, in her kindness and generosity of her time for family, friends and beliefs. She shares her grandmother’s grit and determination in caring for those less fortunate and giving back to the community. Yet she displays her own courage and fortitude to achieve success, which, I believe, makes her a perfect candidate for the 20 Under 40 in the Cedar Valley.”

“That’s my dad,” she said. “I’m pretty fortunate to have him. He has been a rock for me.

“I was very surprised and humbled,” Schrader said about receiving 20 Under 40 honors. “I know there are a lot of really amazing people who live and work in the Cedar Valley and do such amazing things for their communities and for the people in their communities.

“Honestly, my own colleagues, they all provide such amazing care for their patients, each and every one of them would be so deserving.

“They have taught me what it means to be part of a team, to rely on one another to achieve the best outcomes. You can’t do that without support.

“It’s like that in life, as well. You aren’t going to get far in life without people holding you up and pushing you forward.”

Courier 20 Under 40 Class of 2022 Edita Begic Erin Bishop Ty Burke Kingsley Botchway Megan Droste Jordan Dunn Matthew Gilbert Cordt Holub Natalie Hunter Rebecca McCarty Mikayla Montgomery Nilvia Rodriguez Jamekia Sanders Abbie Schrader Ty Smith Michelle Sweeney Eashaan Vajpeyi Seth Voigt Qulishia Williams Josh Wilson