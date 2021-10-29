Aaron Broshar: Chef desires to nourish, sustain and grow his community

CEDAR FALLS — Aaron Broshar, 37, doesn’t help others to bring attention to his business.

Instead, the basis of his career as a chef comes from a desire to nourish, sustain and grow his community. He is owner of Blue Barn BBQ in Cedar Falls.

Katy Susong, a past 20 Under 40 honoree, nominated Broshar. She is his older sister and held him to a high standard. He measures up, and she believes his unassuming demeanor conceals an extensive list of professional and personal service.

“When COVID-19 forced the closing of our schools last year, Aaron and his team were the first in the Cedar Valley to provide free meals to local kids,” she noted. “Many families utilized this crucial service.”

Broshar couldn’t imagine doing otherwise; he saw scared, upset neighbors, so he started making meals.

“We’re small. We’re used to making adjustments, filling in gaps and being flexible. That’s why we were able to respond so quickly,” he explained. “We saw the outcry, and we figured out where we could help.”

Alongside the free meal effort, Broshar worked behind the scenes to support plans for students’ safe return to school in fall 2020, said Susong. This included raising funds to provide face coverings and other resources for students across the area.

He is also a Waterloo Career Center Culinary Arts Team mentor.

Recently, Broshar announced plans to expand Blue Barn by offering dine-in service through Second State Brewing Co. The menu will vary slighty from the Blue Barn fare and greatly increase his customer base.

An ability to pitch in and tackle enormous tasks is a skill Broshar learned from a decade in Des Moines, where he worked in fine dining establishments. He returned to the Cedar Valley to open Blue Barn Barbeque in April 2018, where he’s owner and executive chef.

To many, this is light years from the path he was on while studying for a bachelor’s degree in economics. With one semester remaining, he quit to pursue his present vocation.

While his studies in economics are handy for a chef and business owner, Broshar can’t envision himself working in an office cubicle.

“Through jobs I’d had, the service aspects, day-to-day interactions with others, food service resonated with me,” he explained. “My parents were very concerned at the time, but they have come to understand why I did it.”

Broshar enrolled in an intensive, accelerated course at Le Cordon Bleu, Minneapolis-St. Paul, where he earned a degree in the culinary arts. He went on to Des Moines, where he was executive chef for the Orchestrate Hospital group at Splash Seafood Bar & Grill, Centro and Django.

He enjoyed these experiences and the fast pace of the renowned eateries. George Formaro, Orchestrate chef/partner, was a powerful mentor, said Broshar.

“George helped show me none of this is too big,” Broshar explained. “You set the goal, break it down into manageable pieces, and you work for it.”

When presented the opportunity to open his own restaurant in his hometown, it was a good change at a great time.

Seven generations of Broshar’s family have lived in the Cedar Valley, including his own children and those of his four sisters.

Likewise, his wife, Ashley, is from Cedar Falls. They have three children. Ashley’s three sisters and their families all live in the Cedar Valley.

“My wife has always supported my crazy ideas,” said Broshar. “She has been the one to encourage me to see them through and put in the full effort required. Because of my upbringing and the support system I have, I’m mobilized to look for opportunities to do the right thing – to help people and help sustain and grow the community.”

