A 'lifetime of 'teaching moments' for Traer educator Lu Lorenzen

Running parallel to and beyond her educational career has been her involvement with the Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society.

“I’m a 31-year cancer survivor,” she said, having been first diagnosed in 1990. “That was my beginning of involvement with the Relay and the Cancer Society,” which she’s continued. “I had a wonderful support network and that was one of the reasons I wanted to be involved in the American Cancer Society."

A friend who nominated Lorenzen for Eight Over 80 recognition, Julie Knaack, is herself a cancer survivor.

“I have been fortunate enough to have her as a special friend since high school,” Knaack wrote of Lorenzen. “They say laughter is good for the soul, and my, my, how we have laughed so hard through the years. She is fun and a positive person. I also am a recent breast cancer survivor, and her positive support through my ‘battle’ helped me to fight hard to get through that.”

Knaack also noted Lorenzen is “an avid quilter,” and “she has continually found beautiful fabrics to make lovely neck scarves which she then sells and sends all the profits to the American Cancer Society – resulting in her own donations in the thousands of dollars.”