A 'lifetime of 'teaching moments' for Traer educator Lu Lorenzen

Fourth in a series on this year's Eight Over 80 winners.
TRAER – While Luane “Lu” Lorenzen’s husband was involved in farming and agriculture, she grew students.
As a teacher in the North Tama school district and a longtime member of the Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, Lorenzen, 81, has seen the concept of “lifelong learning” play out firsthand.
“I’m a UNI grad -- 30 years of teaching,” she said. “ I taught in Waterloo three (years); Oakland, Iowa, four; and then 23 at North Tama; plus then, substitute taught for 10 years.
“I really enjoyed teaching,” she said. “It was great to watch the kids and help them learn, and I had a great bunch of kids.”
She taught first, third, fifth and sixth grades and substitute taught in high school. “Wherever I was at, I enjoyed it,” she said. Her substitute teaching was all at North Tama. “I knew all the kids. There wasn’t a discipline problem,” she said. “It was great. And it was fun to watch them grow up.”
She had some of the same students from grade school through high school. “I even had two grandsons,” in class, she said.
In Waterloo, she taught at Kittrell Elementary School before the family moved to Oakland, near Council Bluffs. “In between that, I took seven years off to be home with my three daughters,” she said. Her husband worked as a cattle buyer and in banking but primarily in agriculture
Overlapping her teaching career was 25 years on the HCC board of trustees, during a period of significant growth spanning nearly half the college’s 55 years of existence. She witnessed and helped oversee the construction of many new buildings on the HCC campus, including the library, Brock Student Center, Tama Hall and others.
“It was very interesting to watch the college grow,” she said. “I watched it go from Hawkeye Institute of Technology to Hawkeye Community College.”
She served on the HCC board from 1988-2013. “I started out with Dr. (John) Hawse and ended up with Dr. (Linda) Allen,” she said. “I was fortunate to work with Harold Brock on the board,” who in and of himself was an institution at the school.
He was motivated to run for the HCC board, she said, because of “my interest in education; and I also observed in my classroom a lot of students that were hands-on and would be interested in technical programs. That was one thing I was proud of with the college: that we changed and advanced the technical programs all the time. They were very important.”
A lot of North Tama students went on to Hawkeye as well. “Probably when I was subbing, I encouraged a few too,” she said. “When the comment came up, ‘I can’t afford to go to college,’ I mentioned to them that the community college was more affordable, and be sure to look into that.
Running parallel to and beyond her educational career has been her involvement with the Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society.
“I’m a 31-year cancer survivor,” she said, having been first diagnosed in 1990. “That was my beginning of involvement with the Relay and the Cancer Society,” which she’s continued. “I had a wonderful support network and that was one of the reasons I wanted to be involved in the American Cancer Society."
A friend who nominated Lorenzen for Eight Over 80 recognition, Julie Knaack, is herself a cancer survivor.
“I have been fortunate enough to have her as a special friend since high school,” Knaack wrote of Lorenzen. “They say laughter is good for the soul, and my, my, how we have laughed so hard through the years. She is fun and a positive person. I also am a recent breast cancer survivor, and her positive support through my ‘battle’ helped me to fight hard to get through that.”
Knaack also noted Lorenzen is “an avid quilter,” and “she has continually found beautiful fabrics to make lovely neck scarves which she then sells and sends all the profits to the American Cancer Society – resulting in her own donations in the thousands of dollars.”
Lorenzen calls them wrap-around “infinity scarves, “ after the mathematical symbol for infinity. She’d made and sold more than 1,500 of them for eight years. added, “With COVID, I did mail orders” through social media, she said. “I didn’t think it would be going as long as it has.” Orders have come from all over the country.
Lorenzen said, “I try to be supportive to others who have had that health challenge. Community is important to (support) your family as you go through that too, and the American Cancer Society is a way to do that.”
Lorenzen has worked for many years as a captain for Caring Crusaders, a group that stages a number of events to raise funds for the Cancer Society. The group’s recent drive-up sack-lunch sale event in Dysart yielded more than $4,000.
She also is active in PEO, Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart and was involved in Adopt A Dress, a prom dress rental service for girls that made it more affordable for high school girls to go to prom.
Her cancer diagnosis provided “the motivation, and continued motivation, to always help others,” she said, adding, “I enjoyed teaching. As a young person, I was playing school for a long time. And I just enjoy children.
“And with volunteering, sometimes you don’t even realize your volunteering, because you’re just doing something that needs to be done,” she said. “It’s always a good feeling to do that, helping others.”