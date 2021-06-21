8 over 80 winner, longtime ISU crop whiz Kay Connelly a helping hand to farmers

Unlike a lot of the neighbors, Connelly’s dad got into turkey production. “That involved quite a little bit of care for a young guy growing up,” Connelly said of himself, joking, “There were a few years in there when the drumstick didn’t taste quite as good as it did later on, when you got over it,” referring to the work involved.

After moving to a new farm, he then attended Tipton Consolidated School, where his class alone was triple the enrollment in the entre one-room school at Sharon Center.

Connelly described his childhood as that of a “typical farm kid growing up, working on the farm — helping the neighbor, the neighbor helps us.”

He played football, in high school, participated in school plays and other activities. “They were good years. Good times.”

He went to college at Iowa State, where one of his two older brothers had graduated in architecture. “That was a connection that made it bit easier,” he said, because he had made numerous visits to Ames. During one of those visits he met Louie Thompson, head of the farm operations department and eventually dean of the ISU College of Agriculture.