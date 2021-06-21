8 over 80 winner, longtime ISU crop whiz Kay Connelly a helping hand to farmers

First in a series on this year’s
8 Over 80 award winners.
CEDAR FALLS — Kay Connelly had an early lesson in “The 4H Way” – learning by doing.
It served him well the rest of his life. Not just him, but every farmer and agribusiness he helped through Iowa State University Extension.
That included his role in the development of the ISU Extension’s Northeast Research Farm near Nashua in the mid-1970s and the adjoining Borlaug Learning Center in 2009.
Connelly, who turns 87 in July, was involved in 4H and Future Farmers of America as a youth growing up in rural Johnson and Cedar counties, was 9 years old when his dad provided him with a learning experience.
“Dad said I was old enough to go look for a calf on my own for a 4H project,” he said. “I ended up buying a dwarf calf from a neighbor. From December to fair time in August, it gained about 100 pounds. That was all.
“I guess it was a lesson learned,” he said adding with a chuckle, “Not sure what it was.”
He was born on a farm was near Sharon Center, which Connelly described as “kind of a wide spot in the road” south of Iowa City and southeast of Kalona. He attended a one-room school through the middle of fourth grade.
“About a third of our students were old-order Amish, about a third were Mennonite, and about a third were whatever the rest of us are,” he said.
In 1943, his dad sold that farm and bought one in Cedar County northwest of Tipton. “Gas rationing and everything else relative to World War II was going on,” Kay said, and they faced a challenge of finding enough fuel to move all the farm equipment 65 miles northeast on pre-interstate-era rural roads.
“It took lots of trips, let’s just put it that way,” he said. “I distinctly remember that the neighbors started showing up with their gas coupons, so that we’d have enough gas coupons to fuel the trucks to move 65 miles to the north and east. Even at that age, I thought that was pretty special.”
Conveniences were sparse. Their first farm didn’t have electrification until 1941. They traveled to Iowa City “where we went and bought 40 to 60 pound chunks of ice and put it in the icebox,” he said, adding with a laugh, “Unless you wanted to get severely reprimanded, that icebox door only got opened twice a day.”
Post electrification, “The two most important things were the refrigerator and the radio,” he said. The radio was the connection to the outside world.
Unlike a lot of the neighbors, Connelly’s dad got into turkey production. “That involved quite a little bit of care for a young guy growing up,” Connelly said of himself, joking, “There were a few years in there when the drumstick didn’t taste quite as good as it did later on, when you got over it,” referring to the work involved.
After moving to a new farm, he then attended Tipton Consolidated School, where his class alone was triple the enrollment in the entre one-room school at Sharon Center.
Connelly described his childhood as that of a “typical farm kid growing up, working on the farm — helping the neighbor, the neighbor helps us.”
He played football, in high school, participated in school plays and other activities. “They were good years. Good times.”
He went to college at Iowa State, where one of his two older brothers had graduated in architecture. “That was a connection that made it bit easier,” he said, because he had made numerous visits to Ames. During one of those visits he met Louie Thompson, head of the farm operations department and eventually dean of the ISU College of Agriculture.
“He was one of those if you met him once, even thought there were thousands of students there, if you met him on the sidewalk he would call you by name. Just one of those people who leave an impression on you.”
He went to ISU and dropped out for an academic quarter, anticipating being drafted for the Korean War, but wasn’t, as the war was winding down. He returned to school and went to summer school to make up the quarter he’d missed, which was fortuitous.
“I needed a job and I got a job with the corn breeders,” he said, the Iowa State corn breeding program. “I got to spend 40 hours a week in the field with the corn breeders, doing hybrid crossing and all that kind of stuff. That was probably my first hint that something like Extension as a job might look favorable.”
After graduation, he started extension work in Poweshiek County in 1956 for three years, and then went to Allison as Butler County Extension director. After about eight years, and by then a married father of four, he returned to Ames to get a master’s degree in extension education, primarily in agronomy.
“I got my master’s in 11 months,” he said. “I had to hurry because we had four healthy kids.”
He then came to Waterloo-Cedar Falls in 1968 as an Extension crop production specialist, eventually covering 13 counties in the northeast corner of the state.
He logged a lot of miles over the expanded region and recalled scheduling himself a little too tightly initially. He recalled leaving a meeting in Dubuque on the Mississippi and making a 7 p.m. meeting in Cresco near the Minnesota state line at 6:59 p.m. “Those roads don’t run straight up there,” he kidded.
In the middle 1970s a need arose to establish a large enough research farm in the region to conduct multiple crop tests — larger than a 40-acre one being used at that time near Independence. Proponents raised more than $300,000 — a lot of money at the time — to establish the 160-acre research farm near Nashua. “That was paid for by contributions from farmers, agribusiness, folks, whatever — a lot of good support,” he said. Years later, more funds were raised to create the Borlaug Learning Center, named for the Nobel Peace Prize winning father of the “Green Revolution,” of Cresco, Norman Borlaug.
“We thought that added just a real special touch to it,” Connelly said, Borlaug and his family supported the project, and he lived long enough to see the center open, just two months before his passing.
Connelly and his wife Shirley have four grown children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He views his career as unglamorous. “I never have done much of anything important so it’s hard to find something to write about,” he said.
Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen, in supporting Connelly for “Eight Over Eighty” recognition, begged to differ.
“Kay is one of the most respected and distinguished persons in Iowa agricuture,” Wintersteen wrote. “Kay’s impact on Iowa agriculture cannot be overstated.”
While the research farm and Borlaug Center may be Connelly’s two major bricks-and-mortar accomplishments “you can put dollar amounts on,” he said, he drew his primary satisfaction from working with individual farmers and agribusinesses.
“We probably averaged at least 100 to 120 meetings every winter we put on for farmers for 30-plus years. I’m sure I learned a lot more than they did from all those,” he said. “Just a lot of really fun contacts with some really good ag producers, and also some of the agribusinesses that worked with the farmers— fertilizer and chemical dealers, so forth, seed dealers. The most fun is working with the folks.”
That includes the teamwork among the livestock, crop and farm management specialist to put together a comprehensive and realistic farm operations program for individual needs and stay on top of trends and “meeting the needs of the people, hopefully.”
“The bottom line for satisfaction was when you could see that individual farmer or agribusiness client had made some improvements from some of the information you could give,” he said.
ISU President Wintersteen added, “Kay leads by example, going far beyond the knowledge and skills of his discipline. Kay models for others how to build trust, strengthen relationships, listen actively and treat every person with respect, no matter who they are — a farmer, a secretary, a banker, a waitress, a company CEO or a university president. The respect and positive attention Kay brings to every encounter and situation, have been as important as the agronomic knowledge he imparts. The concern and care he shows with each person with whom he interacts make a deep impression. Those the mentors see that quality in him, and it is deeply inspiring.”
Leading by example — an example cultivated from a life of learning by doing. Just like the farm kid trying to fatten up that dwarf calf some 75 years ago.