8 Over 80 winner and Deere marketing exec Don Frazier promoted labors of love, faith

Third in a series on this year's 8 Over 80 winners.
CEDAR FALLS – Don Frazier has tried to live life "by The Book."
It was a prime motivation for the career John Deere employee in engaging in number of activities serving a wide range of people throughout the Cedar Valley.
He worked with disadvantaged youth in Waterloo schools; delivered meals on wheels to shut-in seniors; supported and wrote a newsletter for University of Northern Iowa Panther wrestling and volunteered at the Dan Gable Museum.
He also held leadership roles with Riverview Conference Center and the Cedar Falls Bible Conference.
All his endeavors were labors of faith and love. He found direction from a group of businessmen in a weekly Bible study. Many were members of Nazareth Lutheran Church, where he is a member.
“We used to meet at the Medical Associates (building) down on Clay Street by the Post Office“ at Sixth and Clay in downtown Cedar Falls, Frazier said. Then study group member Dick Davis, who operated a local Slumberland store, provided space at his store’s various locations over the years.
“It was a wonderful group. I learned a lot from them. It helped strengthen me physically and in my relationship with God,” he said. Among those in the group who inspired him was the late Dr. Neil Williams, a Waterloo East High School graduate, longtime Cedar Falls surgeon and Sartori Memorial Hospital trustee who with his wife Lillian embarked on a number of medical mission trips to the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
“We were pretty much the same age, and he gave me some good advice and got me involved in some things,” Frazier said of Dr. Williams. "He was very instrumental in leading me in my Christian life and personal life, and he was part of that Bible study."
Frazier grew up in Moline, Ill., and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island in the Quad Cities, competing in wresling in high school and college. He began working for Deere in the Quad Cities in 1952 and came to Waterloo to work for the company in 1972.
He retired from Deere after 37 as product information manager from the Deere Waterloo Tractor Works operation on East Donald Street in Waterloo. The facility is now known as Tractor Cab Assembly Operations. “I spent time in sales promotion, advertising and merchandising; that’s my background with Deere,” he said, beginning in the advertising department at company headquarters in Moline.
“I thought I was a pretty hot shot writer” at Augustana, he said self effacingly. “I was in publications on campus. So I interviewed in the (Deere) advertising department, but I soon found out I was over my head.” But he learned the ropes at state fairs and trade shows, working various positions regionally and at company headquarters before coming to Waterloo.
When he first came to town, Deere's local marketing offices were in the former Arlans department store building off University Avenue, where Upper Iowa University’s Waterloo campus is now located. “We kind of kidded ourselves the marketing department was in the old lingerie department,” he laughed. “We had a good crew.” They were among the first departments which moved out to the Deere’s Donald Street site, referred to locally then as "the northeast site," before final tractor assembly was fully moved there from downtown in about 1981.
After taking early retirement from the company in 1987, he worked under contract with Deere as a consultant to train marketing assistants. In the meantime, he faced a different kind of challenge. He became a prostate cancer survivor. He had his prostate removed, then developed issues with kidney stones, only to discover the cancer had come back. He went through a series of radiation treatments at the Covenant Cancer Treatment Center.
“Fortunately, it did kill the cancer, so I’m a two-time cancer survivor,” he said, with several subsequent joint and hip replacements to boot. “I have more replacement parts than I do original parts,” he said. He turns 91 in June but still maintains a large yard at his home – with a couple of strategically positioned chairs for rest time.
In his mid 70s, for about 10 years from the mid 1990s through the mid 2000s, he and two friends, fellow Deere retiree Arvid Waschek and his friend Dick Berky, mentored young people in the Waterloo schools, bringing them to the Black Hawk County YMCA for swimming, basketball, wrestling and fellowship.
“We even got outside of the Y and played football with them. I was probably about 75 of 80 then,” he said. “The Y was very kind in letting us use their facilities. We think we did some good.” The mentoring included Bible study.
At the other end of the age spectrum, Frazier drew a lot of satisfaction from dealing with seniors and homebound individuals by delivering meals on wheels.
“It was so good to be able to bring a little light into the lives of those people, even if it was for only few minutes,” he said. “I tried to spend some time with them, asking them how are they doing, how’s the family. That brought me some joy, and I’d like to think it brought them some joy too.”
“ A lot of this is connected to the fact that I worked quite a bit with people, and I felt comfortable with people, and I felt at ease talking with them and working with them,” he said. “And I’d like to think I’m a good listener.”
He's especially attentive one person in particular – his wife Phyllis. They met at church, at "Naz," and have been wed for 35 years. It’s their second marriage and the families have blended well.
Phyllis thought enough of Don's service to nominate him for the Courier's "Eight over 80" recognition.
Now that she’s nominated him, Don quipped, he has to behave himself.