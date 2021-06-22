8 Over 80 winner and Deere marketing exec Don Frazier promoted labors of love, faith

“We were pretty much the same age, and he gave me some good advice and got me involved in some things,” Frazier said of Dr. Williams. "He was very instrumental in leading me in my Christian life and personal life, and he was part of that Bible study."

Frazier grew up in Moline, Ill., and graduated from Augustana College in Rock Island in the Quad Cities, competing in wresling in high school and college. He began working for Deere in the Quad Cities in 1952 and came to Waterloo to work for the company in 1972.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He retired from Deere after 37 as product information manager from the Deere Waterloo Tractor Works operation on East Donald Street in Waterloo. The facility is now known as Tractor Cab Assembly Operations. “I spent time in sales promotion, advertising and merchandising; that’s my background with Deere,” he said, beginning in the advertising department at company headquarters in Moline.

“I thought I was a pretty hot shot writer” at Augustana, he said self effacingly. “I was in publications on campus. So I interviewed in the (Deere) advertising department, but I soon found out I was over my head.” But he learned the ropes at state fairs and trade shows, working various positions regionally and at company headquarters before coming to Waterloo.