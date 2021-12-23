5 best ways to get and stay organized for the New Year

Organizational skills are not taught in school, but maybe they should be. Almost everyone wishes they could be more organized, but unfortunately, just wanting it isn’t enough.

Organized people get noticed—in a good way—so working on your organization skills makes you stand out as not just reliable and dependable, but as someone who knows how to optimize your time.

If organization isn’t your superpower, don’t despair. Nail these five organization tips in the New Year and you’ll be golden, no matter where you’re headed.

1. Write it down

Getting organized means being able to prioritize. A planner that can contain everything you need to put in it will help you organize your life, from important birthdays and appointments to business meetings or exams. You may think you’ll remember everything, but in the hectic day-to-day, everyone needs visible reminders to stay on track.

Pro tip: Build in reminders well ahead of important due dates. For example, if you have a presentation due Friday, enter a reminder to “start presentation” Monday. Estimate how much time you’ll need to complete the task completed—with a little cushion built in.

2. Give everything a designated home

If every morning you try to get out the door on time but can’t find your keys, give them a permanent home. The same is true for schedules, deadlines, files, folders, etc.

One way to keep all your documents together, organized and at your fingertips is with a versatile LG gram laptop. This line of lightweight, portable laptops can do anything and go anywhere with you, thanks to its ultra-slim, compact design. Its 11th Gen Intel Core processors help deliver high performance for a variety of purposes, and with a range of different screen sizes—14”, 15”, 15.6” and 17”—plus other options to choose from, you can find the perfect one to fit your workflow needs.

Pro tip: Keep your laptop desktop as organized as your planner. Create files to group docs that belong together, then you’ll be able to find them at a moment’s notice.

3. Make priorities when you set deadlines

When you have a plan with deadlines and tasks right at your fingertips, it’s easier to use your time efficiently. Organized people make the most of every minute, and it shows. It’s not enough just to meet deadlines; the work must also be done well.

During a lull, use that time to look ahead to get a jump on tasks or deadlines. During super busy times, be clear which items are high priority, so you don’t waste time working on something that’s less important.

Pro tip: Highlight or color code high-priority items on your planner, so you’ll know to put those items first.

4. Don’t procrastinate

Don’t be that person who waits until the last minute to do something, then does it halfway or poorly. For instance, if you have a proposal or paper due next week you may think, “It’s not due today, so why start it?” But scrambling to get something done isn’t a good look on anyone. The sooner you start, the better the proposal or paper will be, because you can take time to review and revise it.

Pro tip: Build in extra time each day to review your planner and play catch-up. Schedule a 15- to 30-minute session to make sure you’ve hit the highest priority items.

5. Declutter, declutter, declutter

Life gets messy, and too much clutter causes unnecessary stress that hinders your productivity. However, it takes only a short time to go through your office, desk or room to know what’s important and what isn’t. Keep only what you need and get rid of the rest. Don’t be afraid to declutter and reorganize continuously and consistently. You’ll be doing yourself a favor by keeping your space clutter-free.

Pro tip: Set a regular end-of-day or first-thing-in-the-morning declutter break for 15 minutes.

Source: BRANDPOINT

