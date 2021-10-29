WATERLOO – Recipients have been announced for the Courier’s class of 2021 20 Under 40 awards.

Twenty individuals who are doing good works and serving their communities in the Cedar Valley were selected by a committee, whose members sorted through more than 100 nominations in the 19th annual award.

In July, the Courier began seeking nominations for the award, which honors young leaders in the Cedar Valley who are making a difference in their work and personal lives to make the area a better place.

These individuals are featured in this issue of Cedar Valley Business Monthly and will be featured weekdays in the Courier beginning Nov. 1. They’ll be honored at an event Nov. 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Holiday Inn Hotel and Bien Venu Event in Cedar Falls.

This year’s recipientS

Aaron Broshar, 37, owner and chef, Blue Barn BBQ, Cedar Falls.

Shay Caley, 39, vice-president retail market manager, Denver Savings Bank.

DaQuan Campbell, 28, We Arose Co-op founder and Waterloo Urban Farmers Market manager.

Kyle Clabby-Kane, 38, manager, Iowa Workforce Development, Waterloo.

Sarah Conger, 31, vice president of corporate projects, VGM.

Andrea Devore, 39, facilities manager, Lincoln Savings Bank, Waterloo.

Tim Dodd, 36, owner/founder Everyday Astronaut, Cedar Falls.

Kade Hoppenworth, 36, first vice president, Lincoln Savings Bank, Cedar Falls.

Kevin Kann, 39, Iowa development director, American Cancer Society.

Amanda Lynch, 34, head of Fortified Life, Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.

Ryan McGeough, 38, head, Department of Communication and Media, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.

Kim Newby, 39, owner, Goodlookin Salon, Blush Ledet Salon Spa & Boutique, Cedar Falls.

Britni Perkins, 36, Waterloo Community Schools and Blessings 2 Celebrate, Waterloo.

Adam Scherling, 33, administrator, Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center.

Brandon Schoborg, 38, executive vice president, Cardinal Construction, Waterloo.

Abby Sears, 37, management team in charge of private banking division, treasury management services, Farmers State Bank, Cedar Falls.

Ryan Shaw, 39, financial advisor, Financial Resource Advisors, Waterloo.

Christopher Tims, 31, teacher and head wrestling coach, Waterloo East High School.

Abby Wessel, 37, lawyer, Rickert, Wessel & Allen, Reinbeck.

Purvis Williams, 30, founder, Project Ready Community Outreach, Waterloo.

