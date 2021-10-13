 Skip to main content
Brown Is New Director of Economic Development

Kelley Brown

JACKSON COUNTY -- Chairperson of the Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA), Jack Willey announced the hiring of Kelley Brown as the new economic development director for the JCEA effective November 1, 2021.

Brown replaces former director Nicolas Hockenberry who resigned in September to take a position with Greater Dubuque Development Corporation (GDDC).

 Brown currently resides in Jackson County and has served as the Grant and City Support Services Manager for the East Central Intergovernmental Agency (ECIA) since January. Prior to that she has served as the City Clerk and City Administrator in both Grimes and Winterset. During her tenure in these communities, she was involved in economic development efforts including meeting with businesses, negotiating development agreements, and developing incentive packages.                

