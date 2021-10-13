Brown Is New Director of Economic Development

JACKSON COUNTY -- Chairperson of the Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA), Jack Willey announced the hiring of Kelley Brown as the new economic development director for the JCEA effective November 1, 2021.

Brown currently resides in Jackson County and has served as the Grant and City Support Services Manager for the East Central Intergovernmental Agency (ECIA) since January. Prior to that she has served as the City Clerk and City Administrator in both Grimes and Winterset. During her tenure in these communities, she was involved in economic development efforts including meeting with businesses, negotiating development agreements, and developing incentive packages.