BerganKDV Team Promotions
BerganKDV Team Promotions

BerganKDV

WATERLOO-BerganKDV is pleased to announce the staff members who recently received promotions. These individuals were recognized for being the embodiment of the firm’s core values which are innovation, curiosity, authenticity, committed and passionate and for regularly going above and beyond in their everyday work.

“At BerganKDV, we are defined by our people,” said Dave Hinnenkamp, CEO of BerganKDV. “We are a firm comprised of people driven by helping others. It’s no surprise to me that we have so many promotions to recognize this year because there are numerous teammates living out our core values and making incredible contributions to the firm each day. The team members recently promoted are the perfect illustration of what it means to be BerganKDV, and I am excited to watch their careers continue to grow.”

  • Crystal Ford, Shareholder
  • Beth Gehrke, Executive Administrative Assistant
  • Mackenzie Straw, Tax Senior
  • David Peyton, Portfolio Manager
