Bennett-Milton Promoted at CBE
Bennett-Milton Promoted at CBE

Natalie Bennett-Milton

CEDAR FALLS-Natalie Bennett-Milton has been promoted to the position of Senior Supervisor, Third-Party Operations, at CBE Company.

She has been with CBE for 16 years. 

Natalie also has her Bachelors from Kaplan University.

