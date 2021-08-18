Bennett-Milton Promoted at CBE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Meghan Corbin as a district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District.
CEDAR FALLS-The Cedar Valley CAPS programs are now accepting projects for the upcoming school year.
WATERLOO -- Becky Guinn, Waterloo Factory Manager of John Deere Waterloo Operations, was elected as Chair of the Grow Cedar Valley Board of Di…
CEDAR FALLS-Mae Lillibridge is now the new Medical and Health Services CAPS Instructor for Cedar Falls Schools.
WATERLOO -- Reed Petersen has been hired as a Financial Intelligence Unit Manager for Lincoln Savings Bank. From Sioux Falls, SD, Petersen has…
- Updated
CEDAR FALLS-Cedar Valley Veterinary Center is pleased to announce Dr. Caleb Vander Wiel has joined our practice.
WATERLOO -- Molly Wells has been promoted to Director of Communications at Grow Cedar Valley.
SHELL ROCK-Shell Rock Soy Processing has named Garland Krabbenhoft, a military veteran and veteran of the renewable energy industry in Iowa, t…
- Updated
CEDAR FALLS-Haley Vesey has joined Target Distribution as an Inbound Operations Manager.
- Updated
VGM new hires