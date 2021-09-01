 Skip to main content
Bakker Joins Target Distribution
Bakker Joins Target Distribution

Brad Bakker

CEDAR FALLS -- Brad Bakker has joined Target Distribution as an Outbound Operations Manager.

Brad joins Target Distribution from John Deere where he was a Production Scheduler.

Congratulations Brad!

