WATERLOO -- The 2021 Strictly Business Expo will be held from 4-7 p.m., October 5, at the Hilton Garden Inn/Cedar Falls Convention & Event Center, 7213 Nordic Drive.

It is free and open to the public. Grow Cedar Valley’s annual business expo showcases the services and products of Grow Cedar Valley investors. Attendees have the opportunity to learn about and view the newest products and services offered by the 50+ exhibitors. This year’s theme is “Growing the Cedar Valley.”

A business seminar is offered prior to the expo from 3-4 p.m. Bryan Earnest, President & CEO of AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising will present Nice People Working with Nice People, focusing on why nice people and nice companies win in this competitive environment and how the power of kindness builds a culture that attracts and retains employees.