2021 CVUW Campain Co-Chairs

WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley United Way announces Stacey Bentley and Robert Smith, Jr. leading the 2021 Campaign. As prominent faces in the community, they are already working hard to cultivate support among local businesses and individuals and ensure the success of this year’s campaigning efforts.

Ms. Bentley is the President and CEO of Community Bank and Trust and has been with the company since its beginning 24 years ago. Mr. Smith has been the Executive Director of the Educational Opportunity Center/Special Community Services at University of Northern Iowa since 2005 (and with the University since 1988).