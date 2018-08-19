MARCELLA GRUVER
WATERLOO -- Waterloo, you need to wash out your mouth. Stop saying those evil words, "what supremacy" and "black lives matter." Don't you understand that this is a socialist-communist scheme to destroy America by pitting one race against another?
You forgot the Biblical beginning of this nation. Remember, it was God who created each of us in his image. Also, this Bible has declared that God is no respecter of person (Acts 10:34) which was transferred to the U.S. Constitution. "We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
If you call yourself a Christian, you are to follow God's example, period. When you keep repeating these wicked words of "black lives matter" and "white supremacy" you possibly will bring about a civil war in America. Is that what you want?
Remember, we need each other (both races) to make America great.
