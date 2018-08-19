Letters to the Editor logo

 

BETTY HEINE

CEDAR FALLS -- The father who is accused of locking an 8-year-old boy in a locked 6 by 6 cage with a tin can for a toilet wants out of jail.

He has a bunk, toilet, sink and meals! Locking a child in a cage is not only criminal, but evil.

