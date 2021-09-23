Sound Therapy at Hartman Reserve

CEDAR FALLS -- Join Collette Ellison on Sunday, October 10, on the Community Room deck at Hartman Reserve for Sound Therapy in Nature. Cost is $20, payable at the door. You must register for this event. There will be no walk-ins.

Register at blackhawkcountyparks.com under the Events menu. Event is limited to 12 participants.

Collette is a Certified Sound Therapist. The vibrations and harmonies of her sound healing instruments have the unique capacity to restore our natural resonance and bring us back into harmonic balance. Benefits of Sound Therapy include reducing stress and anxiety, improving mood and cognition, and opening the mind and body to healing.

The main entrance to Hartman Reserve is located at 657 Reserve Dr. in Cedar Falls. Any questions about this or any event can be directed to Hartman staff at 319-277-2187.

